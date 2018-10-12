Desert Vista coach Dan Hinds was concerned that his team might hit a lull after a big victory over rival Mountain Pointe in the Ahwatukee Bowl last week.
And while that appeared to be the case in the first half, Desert Vista altered its course and scored eight times in the final two quarters to rout Boulder Creek, 66-23, on Friday night in Ahwatukee.
Freshman running back Devon Grubbs, carrying a bigger load since the injury to his older brother, Tyson, who was DV's leading rusher, had a monster game with 231 rushing yards and five touchdowns, four of them in the second half.
The Thunder rushed for a whopping 435 yards.
“The offensive line really just stuck to their men and executed,” Devon Grubbs said. “They made holes and I was able to hit them. We just have to continue this and take down every team that comes our way.”
Hinds credited some halftime adjustments.
“Our kids just stayed in the process and finally got into a rhythm," Hinds said. "It was that fall break, maybe a bit of a hangover from last week, but they got it going.”
After leading 10-0 at the half, Desert Vista quarterback Parker Navarro led the Thunder down the field with ease in the third quarter, connecting on four straight passes for 52 yards. Eventually, junior running back Colby Humphrey punched it in from two yards out to extend Desert Vista’s lead.
Navarro, who has taken on a game manager role for the Thunder this season, completed 6 of 9 passes for 82 yards. The junior also rushed for 74 yards.
“We knew what we had to do. It was just a matter of executing,” Navarro said. “We did a good job of doing that. We knew we had to keep the energy up and not get into a slump.”
Desert Vista went on to score on its next three possessions, all rushing touchdowns.
“It’s a team effort,” Hinds said. “Right at this moment it feels great. But starting tomorrow morning, we get back to work.”
The Thunder (7-1) visit Corona del Sol (1-8, 0-3) on Friday.
Desert Vista 66, Boulder Creek 23
Boulder Creek 0 0 7 16 - 23
Desert Vista 7 3 28 28 – 66
First
DV – D. Grubbs 83 run (Lewis kick), 8:12.
Second
DV – FG, Lewis 34, 5:07.
Third
DV – D. Grubbs 20 run (Lewis kick), 7:25.
BC – Hendrix 90 kickoff return (Auten kick), 7:11.
DV – Humphrey 2 run (Lewis kick), 6:12.
DV – D. Grubbs 48 run (Lewis kick), 3:12.
DV – D. Grubbs 47 run (Lewis kick), 2:23.
Fourth
BC – Serrano 1 run (Serrano pass from Hendrix), 10:12.
DV – D. Grubbs 17 run (Lewis kick), 9:19.
DV – Ervin interception return (Lewis kick), 8:36.
BC – Burts 20 pass from Austin (Auten kick), 5:16.
DV – Gongora 3 run (Lewis kick), 4:27.
DV – Gongora 10 run (Lewis kick), 1:11.
Team statistics
Boulder Creek Desert Vista
First downs 11 14
Rush-yards 25-68 43-435
Comp-Att-Int 9-17-1 6-9-0
Pass yard 154 82
Total yards 222 517
Fumbles/lost 5/2 1/0
Penalties 6-40 10-105
Individual statistics
Rushing
Boulder Creek – Serrano 10-26, Austin 6-19, Johnson 3-12, Beard 2-12, Rohrbacker 4-(-1). Desert Vista – D. Grubbs 15-231, Gongora 9-94, Navarro 8-74, Humphrey 10-26, Thomas 1-5.
Passing
Boulder Creek – Austin 5-10-0, 88 yards, Rohrbacker 4-7-1, 66. Desert Vista – Navarro 6-9-0, 82.
Receiving
Boulder Creek – Serrano 3-65, Johnson 3-29, Cisneros 1-25, Burts 1-20, Salerni 1-15. Desert Vista – Shepardson 2-46, Ervin 2-17, Carlock 1-13, Thomas 1-6.
