When Mountain Pointe senior linebacker Jaylous Horton took the field against Highland on Friday, Oct. 4, he had much more on his mind than the game.
Less than 24 hours earlier in the middle of the night, Horton’s grandmother, Lorie Smith, passed away in her sleep.
She was 75 years old.
“She meant everything to me,” Horton said. “She was there every game. Even when she couldn’t be there, I knew she was with me in my heart.”
Smith had Type 1 diabetes, a disease that affects the pancreas’ ability to produce insulin, which breaks down sugar and allows it to enter the body’s cells to produce energy. She had been in and out of the hospital for a few days leading up to her death but was sent home after her condition began to improve.
But Horton could sense something wasn’t right.
“We went to get her from the hospital because they said she was feeling better,” Horton said. “But I could tell something was off, something wasn’t right about her.
“It was very hard.”
Despite the loss of his grandmother weighing heavy on his heart, Horton still took the field with his teammates later that night. On very little sleep, the senior accounted for nine total tackles and one sack.
Already someone who plays with fire and tremendous energy on the field, Horton was on another level that night. He wanted to do anything he could to take his mind off his grandmother, who was one of his biggest supporters both on and off the field.
“All of the hard lessons, all of the good food, I’m just thankful for everything she did for me,” Horton said. “She’s my everything. I know I just have to go ball out for her.”
While he seemingly appeared to keep his mind off his family’s loss throughout most of the game, there was one instance in which he couldn’t contain his emotions. Recognizing this, Mountain Pointe coach Rich Wellbrock pulled Horton away from the team as the two embraced.
For that short moment, Horton let his emotions take over.
“It’s those moments when you see young men struggling where sometimes they need to be pushed and sometimes, they need a hug,” Wellbrock said. “That’s what we are here for. All this other stuff isn’t as important.”
Horton exploded onto the scene this season, starting at outside linebacker alongside senior Rashion “Chunka” Hodge and junior Zach Hay.
Together, the three form one of the most underrated group of linebackers in the state. Hodge, who has the size and talent to play at the division I level like his older brother, Rashie Hodge at New Mexico State, leads the team in tackles and is a force for an opposing offense every week.
But Horton is right behind him, causing mayhem with his speed.
The 5-foot-8, 180-pounder has 55 total tackles this season, five of which for a loss. He also has a team-high five sacks to go along with two quarterback hurries.
“He brings the juice, he brings a good energy level,” Wellbrock said. “I’ve seen a maturation of a young man this season. He’s getting it done in the classroom and things have gone his way on the field.
“With all that’s gone on this season and you add this to his plate, him doing the right thing is all you can ask for as a coach.”
Horton’s passion for football started at a young age.
He played on the Thunder youth team under Mountain Pointe assistant coach Doug Powell, the father of Pride sophomore quarterback Landen Powell.
He had constant support from his grandmother and father, Kenneth Horton. Ultimately, he hopes to get a shot at playing at the next level in order to continue his dream.
“This can only lead to me playing better, more aggressive and be more of a leader,” Horton said. “I know everybody on this field has something to prove. We just have to go out there and do that.”
Mountain Pointe has struggled this season, losing six games for the first time since 2008. They’ve faced adversity with a former coach attempting to sabotage the team by providing game strategy to opponents.
But they continue to fight.
Despite all that has transpired this season, Horton said he wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. His teammates, who have become his brothers, have helped him through this difficult time. The coaching staff has taken him under their wing to make sure he is OK.
Overall, he knows he has support from all of those around him. Including his grandmother, who he believes has been with him when he stepped on the field the last two weeks and will be going forward.
“Every time we step on the field, I can feel her presence,” Horton said. “She just tells me I got this. She meant everything to me.
“But we know she is in a better place now.”
Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at zalvira@timespublications.com and follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira.
