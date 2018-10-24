Mountain Pointe’s Avery Luoma and Piper Manross have played on the same volleyball team since they were 10, when they started their volleyball careers at the Ahwatukee Family YMCA.
“She has just always been there with me,” Luoma said.
The two went to Mountain Pointe High and became the only freshmen on the 2015 varsity. As sophomores, they helped the Pride to the 6A volleyball state-championship game, where they fell to Corona del Sol in three sets.
Now as seniors, Manross and Luoma are team captains. As team leaders, they help develop younger teammates.
“We just want to be good role models and be positive and uplifting,” Manross said. “They are going to be more than just teammates, they’re going to be family for life.”
The two rarely leave the court during a match.
Manross is the Pride’s outside hitter and rotation player. Through 39 games, she is the Pride’s top scorer with 387 kills and 48 service aces.
Luoma had started at right-side hitter for Mountain Pointe since she arrived as a freshman, but was asked to move to setter this season. The transition wasn’t easy, but she has mastered it. She leads the Pride with 524 assists, 57 service aces and 63 blocks.
The duo are even more valuable to the team with Mountain Pointe battling injuries.
“They’re the cornerstone of the team,” Pride coach Karen Gray said. “They’re the leaders. We look for them to do everything.”
It’s bittersweet for Gray to think of the season nearing its end, and the departure of Manross and Luoma. Gray said that they will leave a legacy.
“We have had a group of really good girls and they were a part of the group that made it to the state finals,” Gray said. “With them leaving, they are the last to go that were a part of that. That will always be their legacy.
“They are the last of an era and it is sad to see them go.”
It also will be the end of the two as teammates.
Manross is committed to Loyala Marymount University in Los Angeles. Luoma will attend Princeton University in New Jersey.
They know the other is just a phone call away, whether to talk about their day or maybe even for help with school work.
“I’ll still call her for tutoring,” Manross said, laughing. “She’s too smart for me. We just kind of found our own place.”
Before that, they have unfinished business. Mountain Pointe is 23-16 and in position to once again make the 6A state tournament field. Manross and Luoma are focused on leading Mountain Pointe deep into the tournament one last time.
“We started off kind of rough because of injuries but we’ve been trying to fight back,” Luoma said of the season. “I want to be the team that came back from being down and kept getting better as the season went on and end it well.”
Contact Zach Alvira at zalvira@timespublications.com and follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.