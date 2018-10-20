With the playoffs inching near, coach Dan Hinds and the Desert Vista Thunder had one thing in mind when they faced Corona del Sol on the road and that was to “stay in the process,” as Hinds says.
That’s just what they did in a 56-15 thrashing of hapless Corona del Sol on Friday in high school football in Tempe.
The Thunder (8-1), seventh in AIA Class 6A playoff seeding coming into the game, finish the season at home against Queen Creek (7-2), hoping that a win could propel them into the top four and home-field edge through two rounds of the playoffs.
Corona del Sol (1-9) visits Mountain Pointe (5-4) in its season finale. The Pride will be looking for a third straight win and top-eight playoff placement that would give them an opening-round home game.
DV scored on its first two possessions and junior quarterback Parker Navarro threw for four first half touchdowns. When coupled with freshman running back Devon Grubbs leading a strong ground attack, and defensive standout Brett Johnson dismantling the Aztecs’ offensive line, Desert Vista rolled to a 35-0 halftime lead and it was essentially over.
Hinds was especially impressed with the play of Johnson.
“Brett is a special player and a special guy, he’s so much fun to coach,” Hinds said. “He’s a great leader of our defense and really cares about his teammates.”
The second half started on the right note for the Aztecs with quarterback Ricky Helt finding receiver Ricky Pearsell for a 20-yard score. This was quickly answered by Desert Vista.
Thanks to a swarming defense led by Johnson, the Thunder offense would get the ball in great field position most of the game and control the clock with their running attack in the second half.
Navarro would finish watching from the bench after a near-perfect night passing (14 of 15, 216 yards), his favorite target being wide receiver Elijah Ervin (5 catches, 107 yards).
The Thunder are not known for their prowess through the air. They are a grind-it-out team but Corona’s pass defense was too tempting.
“When we come into a game, we plan on basically taking what the defense gives us,” Hinds said. “Due to the alignments and coverages tonight the passing lanes were open. We actually have a pretty balanced attack.
“What we have practiced all year was ‘staying in the process,’ keeping our feet where they are. We don’t look ahead and we go at it day-by-day and we will continue to do that tomorrow when we watch film.”
Desert Vista 56, Corona del Sol 15
Desert Vista 14 21 14 7 - 56
Corona del Sol 0 0 6 9 – 15
First
DV – Ervin 5 pass from Navarro (Lewis kick), 9:03.
DV – Humphrey 33 pass from Navarro (Lewis kick), 2:22.
Second
DV – Ervin 43 pass from Navarro (Lewis kick), 9:38.
DV – Ervin 13 pass from Navarro (Lewis kick), 1:11.
DV – D. Grubbs 1 run (Lewis kick), 0:11.
Third
Corona – Pearsell 20 pass from Helt (kick failed), 10:42.
DV – D. Grubbs 40 run (Lewis kick), 8:22.
DV – Navarro 20 run (Lewis kick), 4:11.
Fourth
Corona – FG, Echerivel 40, 11:02.
DV – Gongora 5 run (Lewis kick), 6:38.
Corona – Luscombe 10 run (kick failed), 3:58.
Individual Statistics
Rushing
Desert Vista – Grubbs 20-146, Humphrey 5-50, Navarro 5-46, Gongora 6-24, Thomas 4-11, Couch 1-3. Corona del Sol – Luscombe 8-41, Gutierrez 6-25, Brice 2-25, Helt 3-12.
Passing
Desert Vista - Navarro 14-15-0, 216 yards, Couch 3-4-0, 53. Corona del Sol– Helt 21-34-1, 210.
Receiving
Desert – Ervin 5-107, Humphrey 1-33, Carlock 3-29, Bright 2-29, Shepardson 2-24, Jackson 1-24, Thomas 1-11. Corona – Pearsell 11-142, Blackwell 3-34, Brice 3-20, Luscombe 3-17, Gutierrez 1 - -3.
Team Statistics
DV Corona
First Downs 20 16
Rush-yards 41-280 19-103
Comp-Att-Int 17-19-0 21-34-1
Pass yard 269 210
Total yards 549 313
Fumbles/lost 0/0 1/1
Penalties 10-67 8-72
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.