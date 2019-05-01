EPIC Soccer Club in Ahwatukee is offering free tryouts and evaluations for players of all skill levels beginning today, May 1.
Founded in 2018, EPIC Soccer Club’s main goal is to create a fun family environment for kids ages 5 to 14 years old to enjoy and learn the game from former players.
Gary Mexicotte, EPIC’s coaching director, has played the game since he was a child. In high school, he was selected to the McDonald’s All-American Team before going on to play collegiately at Bowling Green State University in Ohio where he was named a team captain.
Mexicotte began his coaching career while at Bowling Green and has continued for over 35 years. While he still continues to play in men’s recreational soccer leagues, most of his attention has turned to his 7-year-old son, Lucas’, development in the game as well as other kids.
“My main focus is always to emphasize the joy of the game,” Mexicotte said in a press release. “It’s thrilling to watch my players develop technical skills, but also develop their own passion for soccer.
“I am so proud of all my players this year. They all came to the field with enthusiasm!”
Along with Mexicotte, EPIC founder Jorge Rubi aims to create an environment that is both challenging and fun while also emphasizing player development.
“Our first year was terrific,” Rubi said in a press release. “We have the greatest group of players and families. I’m really excited for next season.”
Both Mexicotte and Rubi are hoping to create both boys and girls teams for the 2019-20 season.
Children ages 5 to 9 will be evaluated to see whether the Future Stars program, designated for beginners, or the Academy program, designated for experienced players, is the best fit for them.
A tryout will be held for children ages 10 to 14 to make EPIC’s teams. Tryouts will be held Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays through May 22 at Pecos Park in Ahwatukee and Corbell Park in Tempe.
All tryouts and evaluations are free, but players are encouraged to bring their own soccer ball, shin guards, athletic shoes and water. For more information about EPIC Soccer Club, including a full schedule of tryout days, times and locations, visit www.epicsoccer.org.
