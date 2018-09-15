By Jason Stone, AFN Contributing Writer
If anybody thought Desert Vista was just a one-trick pony with a good running attack, a quick glance at Friday night’s game at North would put that thought to rest.
The Thunder passed early, ran late and thoroughly dominated North, 63-7, in a Class 6A non-region game in Phoenix.
“Our offense is designed to take what the defense gives us,” Desert Vista coach Dan Hinds said. “(North) came out loading the box, and that gave us an opportunity (to pass).”
And pass they did. Thunder quarterback Parker Navarro had his most effective night of the season with four touchdown throws in the first half, and a touchdown run of his own, to lead Desert Vista to its first 4-0 start since 2011.
“We took advantage of what they gave us, and that’s good for our confidence,” Navarro said. “It’s good especially getting ready for Highland (4-0, next Friday).”
That game in Gilbert will be a battle of unbeaten teams, and it should give Hinds a chance to see just how good his team might be this year.
One thing is for certain: With Friday’s passing attack against North, Desert Vista is giving Highland more to prepare for.
Coming into the North game, Desert Vista was averaging 284 rushing yards per game, which was the best among 6A teams.
The Thunder surpasse
Desert Vista 63, North 7
Desert Vista 0 0 0 7 – 7
North 21 14 21 7 – 63
First
DV – Humphrey 54 pass from Navarro (Lewis kick), 8:14.
DV – Ervin 28 pass from Navarro (Lewis kick), 5:34.
DV – Humphrey 73 pass from Navarro (Lewis kick), 2:44.
Second
DV – Navarro 20 run (Lewis kick), 10:06.
DV – Humphrey 10 pass from Navarro (Lewis kick), 1:43.
Third
DV – Grubbs 25 run (Lewis kick), 8:59.
DV – Jimenez 55 run (Lewis kick), 6:40.
DV – Thomas 15 run (Lewis kick), 2:18.
Fourth
DV – Gongora 4 run (Lewis kick), 4:37.
North – Gomez 26 pass from Fleming (Garcia kick), 0:50.
Team statistics
DV North
First downs 22 9
Rush-yards 21-290 27-73
Comp-Att-Int 10-12-0 8-20-0
Pass yards 256 75
Total yards 546 148
Fumbles/lost 0/0 2/2
Penalties 7-114 3-17
Individual statistics
Rushing
Desert Vista – Jimenez 2-64, Grubbs 5-57, Navarro 3-42, Gongora 5-38, Thomas 2-31, Humphrey 2-26, Bright 1-21, Delgado 1-1. North – Fleming 3-24, Rojas 6-16, Gallagher 4-13, Ford 3-9, Ortiz 2-5, Duch 2-3, Suttles 5-2, Rojas 2-1.
Passing
Desert Vista – Navarro 9-11-0, 248 yards, Jimenez 1-1-0, 8. North – Rojas 5-15-0, 23 Fleming 3-5-0, 52.
Receiving
Desert Vista – Humphrey 5-167, Shepardson 2-42, Ervin 1-28, Grubbs 1-11, Bright 1-8. North – Gomez 4-56, Munoz 3-16, Macias 1-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.