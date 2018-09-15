Rolling Thunder

Desert Vista, after being forced to punt on its opening series, then scored on its final nine possessions and rolled past North, 63-7, on Friday, setting up next week's showdown at Highland in a battle of unbeatens.

By Jason Stone, AFN Contributing Writer

If anybody thought Desert Vista was just a one-trick pony with a good running attack, a quick glance at Friday night’s game at North would put that thought to rest.

The Thunder passed early, ran late and thoroughly dominated North, 63-7, in a Class 6A non-region game in Phoenix.

“Our offense is designed to take what the defense gives us,” Desert Vista coach Dan Hinds said. “(North) came out loading the box, and that gave us an opportunity (to pass).”

And pass they did. Thunder quarterback Parker Navarro had his most effective night of the season with four touchdown throws in the first half, and a touchdown run of his own, to lead Desert Vista to its first 4-0 start since 2011.

“We took advantage of what they gave us, and that’s good for our confidence,” Navarro said. “It’s good especially getting ready for Highland (4-0, next Friday).”

That game in Gilbert will be a battle of unbeaten teams, and it should give Hinds a chance to see just how good his team might be this year.

One thing is for certain: With Friday’s passing attack against North, Desert Vista is giving Highland more to prepare for.

Coming into the North game, Desert Vista was averaging 284 rushing yards per game, which was the best among 6A teams.

The Thunder surpasse

Desert Vista 63, North 7

Desert Vista                 0   0   0 7 – 7

North                          21 14 21 7 – 63

First

DV – Humphrey 54 pass from Navarro (Lewis kick), 8:14.

DV – Ervin 28 pass from Navarro (Lewis kick), 5:34.

DV – Humphrey 73 pass from Navarro (Lewis kick), 2:44.

Second

DV – Navarro 20 run (Lewis kick), 10:06.

DV – Humphrey 10 pass from Navarro (Lewis kick), 1:43.

Third

DV – Grubbs 25 run (Lewis kick), 8:59.

DV – Jimenez 55 run (Lewis kick), 6:40.

DV – Thomas 15 run (Lewis kick), 2:18.

Fourth

DV – Gongora 4 run (Lewis kick), 4:37.

North – Gomez 26 pass from Fleming (Garcia kick), 0:50.

 Team statistics

                                       DV                 North

First downs                    22                   9

Rush-yards                     21-290           27-73

Comp-Att-Int                 10-12-0          8-20-0

Pass yards                      256                 75

Total yards                     546                 148

Fumbles/lost                   0/0                  2/2

Penalties                         7-114             3-17

 

Individual statistics

Rushing

Desert Vista – Jimenez 2-64, Grubbs 5-57, Navarro 3-42, Gongora 5-38, Thomas 2-31, Humphrey 2-26, Bright 1-21, Delgado 1-1. North – Fleming 3-24, Rojas 6-16, Gallagher 4-13, Ford 3-9, Ortiz 2-5, Duch 2-3, Suttles 5-2, Rojas 2-1.

Passing

Desert Vista – Navarro 9-11-0, 248 yards, Jimenez 1-1-0, 8. North – Rojas 5-15-0, 23 Fleming 3-5-0, 52.

Receiving

Desert Vista – Humphrey 5-167, Shepardson 2-42, Ervin 1-28, Grubbs 1-11, Bright 1-8. North – Gomez 4-56, Munoz 3-16, Macias 1-3.

