No. 8 Mountain Pointe was in control from start to finish, defeating No. 9 Brophy Prep 40-7 in the first round of the AIA 6A football playoffs.
The Pride faced a tough third down on their second drive. Out of the shotgun, senior quarterback Nick Wallerstedt faked a handoff to running back Jakim McKinney and ran 44 yards for a touchdown.
The score was Wallerstedt's longest of six – four rushing and two passing, and it seemed to light a fire under the Pride offense.
“It definitely ignited us," Wallerstedt said. "We were kind of taking it slow and simple at first and then we had that breakout play, and it really helped us to get down and score."
While the Pride offense rolled, the defense kept attacking the Brophy offensive line and making solid tackles.
Normally a high-octane passing team, the Broncos were held to just 17 yards through the air in the first half. Brophy had to resort to quick screen passes to offset the pass rush and quality downfield-coverage the Pride seemed to have on every play.
It never got any easier, as quarterback Jalen Kitna ended the game with just 44 yards and two interceptions.
Brophy’s only score came on a kickoff return.
“I think we played well defensively all night, and had a couple great fourth-down stops," Mountain Pointe coach Rich Wellbrock said. "It helps when the offense is on the field a little longer, too."
Late in first half, the Broncos drove into the red zone, the only time they got there. With the clock running out, Kitna threw a jump-ball. Pride senior cornerback Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson came down with it to end the half.
“The momentum changed a lot. It was right before the second half, and we’re a really good second-half team," Pleasant-Johnson said. "The coaches put me in a great spot to make a pick, and it felt really good."
In the second half, the Pride kept running the ball, with the threat of deep passes off play action always looming to not allow Brophy to put too many defenders up front.
The Pride rolled until McKinney exited the game with a leg injury after a long run in the third quarter. The Pride’s medical staff gave him treatment and eventually cleared him to play, but the coaches elected to hold him out. Wellbrock said he should be ready to play next week.
In McKinney’s absence, sophomore Eli Sanders carried the load with 19 carries for 80 yards.
“I think the game was pretty well in hand for us at that point," Wellbrock said. "Eli’s been pretty great for us for the last five or six weeks, so it’s not anything we didn’t expect. We knew he could jump in there when he was needed."
The home win was the last for the Pride seniors. The team travels to Chandler High to take on the top-ranked Wolves in second-round play on Friday.
"I probably won't think about all that until the season’s over," Wallerstedt said. "Right now we’ve got a big game and there’s still a lot of time and preparation we have to do."
Mountain Pointe is the last Arizona team to defeat the Wolves, in the regular season of 2016.
Mountain Pointe 40, Brophy 7
Brophy 0 7 0 0 – 7
Mountain Pointe 14 14 6 6 – 40
First
MP – Wallerstedt 44 run (Abercrombie kick), 5:32.
MP – Wallerstedt 16 run (Rasmussen kick), 1:16.
Second
MP – Washington 69 pass from Wallerstedt (Abercrombie kick), 8:33.
BRO – Ogbonna 80 kick return (Garcia kick), 8:19.
MP – Wallerstedt 7 run (Abercrombie kick), 6:56.
Third
MP – Wallerstedt 5 run (Abercrombie pass failed), 10:18.
Fourth
MP – Washington 35 pass from Wallerstedt (kick failed), 10:01.
Team statistics
Brophy MP
First downs 10 9
Rush-yards 21-41 34-232
Comp-Att-Int 14-27-3 7-14-0
Pass yard 75 147
Total yards 116 379
Fumbles/lost 3/1 0/0
Penalties 6-50 7-68
Individual statistics
Rushing
Brophy – White 17-46, Gonzales 2-1, Brown 1- -3, Kitna 1- -3. Mountain Pointe – Wallerstedt 9-99, Sanders 19-80, McKinney 6-53.
Passing
Brophy – Kitna 11-20-44-2, Wondrash 3-7-31-1. Mountain Pointe – Wallerstedt 7-13-147-0, Abercrombie 0-1-0-0.
Receiving
Brophy – White 5-34, Velez 3-18, Burke 3-12, Grindey 2-6, Jones 1-5. Mountain Pointe – Washington 3-111, Davis 3-19, Williams 1-17.
Contact Eric Newman at enewman@timespublications.com and follow him on Twitter @enewmanwrites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.