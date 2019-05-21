Desert Vista High School had an impressive showing from its spring athletics programs in 2019.
All of its programs competing in the spring made it to postseason play, with two winning a state title in its respective sport.
Desert Vista’s athletics program has long been one of the premier in the state, and that doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon.
Here’s a recap of how each team fared to close out the school year.
Beach Volleyball
Desert Vista’s Beach Volleyball program, in just its second year of existence, entered postseason play as the No. 12 team in division I. The Thunder lost in the first round of the team championship bracket to fifth-ranked Millennium, ending the season with a 9-3 record.
Juniors Taryn Ames and Brooke Blutreich represented Desert Vista in the doubles state championship tournament ranked No. 5 overall. The duo beat Sandra Day O’Connor’s doubles team before upsetting No. 4 Xavier Prep and No. 1 Corona del Sol to advance to the championship. A 2-1 match victory over Basha in the finals clinched the doubles state title.
Tennis
Desert Vista’s tennis program has long been regarded as one of the top in the state, and senior Emi Visic and junior Rimona Rouf showed why in the doubles state championship. The duo ran the table in the doubles tournament, beating Hailey Stelse and McKenna Koenig from powerhouse Desert Mountain High for the championship.
On the boys side, Desert Vista entered the team championship as the fourth-ranked team. The Thunder advanced to the semifinals before they lost to eventual champion Brophy Prep.
Boys Volleyball
Desert Vista’s boys’ volleyball team followed up their 2018 state title with yet another successful season under first-year head coach Scott Lucas. The Thunder finished 37-7-1 overall, and were the third-ranked team in the 6A Conference.
The Thunder beat Westwood and Perry before advancing to the semifinals against second-ranked Chandler. Desert Vista fell to the Wolves – who won the state title – in four sets, 3-1. Desert Vista was led this season by its seniors, who have set the stage for the returning players next year to continue the program’s success.
Track & Field
A year removed from winning the boys’ division I state title, Desert Vista had an impressive showing at the 2019 State Track & Field Meet at Mesa Community College. Ethan Wright helped lead the way for the Thunder, winning gold in the 300-meter hurdles. In the field events, Kevin Fairchild won his second straight javelin title. The boys as a whole placed third with 91 points.
Desert Vista’s girls’ team saw success in several field events this season, as Savanna Hanson placed second in the pole vault and Jamelah Carswell third in high jump. Close behind Carswell was Kolonnie 'alonna Green, who placed fourth. The girls placed fourth overall this year with 53.5 points.
Baseball
Desert Vista’s baseball team had an up-and-down year, but found a way to win games when it mattered. The Thunder began the season 2-6 before a win streak pushed them above .500 for the year. They entered the play-in tournament as the 17-seed and beat Tolleson Union in extra innings.
As the 14-seed in the state championship tournament, the Thunder upset fifth-ranked Chandler and No. 1 Mountain View before advancing to the quarterfinals. The Thunder’s Cinderella run ended there, however, after they lost to eventual 6A runner-up Corona del Sol.
Softball
A three-game losing streak turned into a three-game win streak for the Desert Vista softball program to start the season. The Thunder finished with a winning record for the first time in two seasons, and made the postseason after beating Basha in the play-in tournament.
Desert Vista was ranked No. 14 in the 6A Conference state championship bracket, but ran into a Red Mountain team that made the semifinals. The end of the season meant the end of an impressive career for all of the Thunder’s seniors, including Jackie Traughber. She led the Thunder with a team-high .486 batting average and a 1.72 ERA.
Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at zalvira@timespublications.com and follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira.
