Desert Vista cruises in playoff opener

Desert Vista's Braeden Belnap is one step away from scoring the Thunder’s third touchdown with 10:10 left in the second quarter Friday of their 40-14 first-round 6A football playoff victory over Chaparral on Friday at Thunder Stadium in Ahwatukee.  

 Cheryl Haselhorst/AFN Staff

With the score tied at 14 in the first quarter versus Chaparral, with freshman quarterback Brayton Sildor making his first varsity start in place of injured Jack Miller, Desert Vista coach Dan Hinds told his team to “tighten it up.”

And that’s just what they did. The third-seeded Thunder rattled off 26 unanswered points and blew out the 14th-seeded Firebirds, 40-14, in a 6A first-round playoff game at Thunder Stadium in Ahwatukee.

“We told them that they needed to tighten it up,” Hinds said. “Chaparral has some great athletes, first of all, but we kind of created some problems for ourselves. Once we cut those things out it started rolling.”   

Thunder running back Colby Humphrey carried eight times for 156 yards and four touchdowns, 80 of those yards on an opening-snap scoring run. On the next drive, he took the first carry 47 yards for a score. He added two short-yardage touchdowns in the second half.

“Our coaches saw some stuff on film this week, so those were the opening plays and they lined up exactly like how we thought they would. Our guys made great blocks and Colby made great runs,” Hinds said.

The defense also tightened it up, shutting out Chaparral, without their Ohio State commit quarterback Miller, over the final three periods after allowing two early scores. Defensive tackles Brett Johnson and Sebastian Mingot plugged the middle for the Thunder, which allowed 22 yards rushing.

The Thunder (10-1) host Perry, which won its opening-round game against Basha, 38-21, in the second round next Friday.

“We need to clean up our penalties,” Hinds said. “It’s something that has kind of been off and on for us. So, we just need to continue to prepare in practice and correct our mental mistakes.”

Desert Vista 40, Chaparral 14

Desert Vista       14  12   7   7 – 40

Chaparral           14    0   0   0 – 14

First

DV – Humphrey 80 run (Lewis kick), 11:47.

Chap – Norvell 25 pass from Silbor (Christakos kick), 9:05.

DV – Humphrey 47 run (Lewis kick), 8:52.

Chap – Hubbard 8 run (Christakos kick).

Second

DV – Belnap 22 pass from Navarro (kick failed), 10:10.

DV – Humphrey 2 run (pass failed), 8:27.

Third

DV – Humphrey 6 run (Lewis kick), 9:06.

Fourth

DV – Delgado 8 run (Lewis kick), 8:15.

Team statistics

                                    DV            Chaparral

First Downs                13              15

Rush-yards                  33-285       10-22

Comp-Att-Int              4-6-0          23-43-1

Pass yard                     54               251

Total yards                  339             273

Fumbles/lost                0/0              0/0

Penalties                      11-65          10-89

Individual Statistics

Rushing

Desert Vista – Humphrey 8-156, Grubbs 12-53, Gongora 4-32, Delgado 5-22, Navarro 2-14, Thomas 2-8. Chaparral –Hubbard 8-12, Silbor 2-10.

Passing

Desert Vista – Navarro 4-6-0, 54 yards. Chaparral – Silbor 19-31-1, 167; Triester 2-10-0, 39, Hubbard 1-1-0, 27 Christakos 1-1-0, 18.

Receiving

Desert Vista – Ervin 2-13, Belnap 1-22, Thomas 1-9. Chaparral –Norvell 6-83, Minor 5-33, Christakos 4-97, Williams 3-12, Hamilton 1-18, Crawford 1-5, Helsten 1-5.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.