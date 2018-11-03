With the score tied at 14 in the first quarter versus Chaparral, with freshman quarterback Brayton Sildor making his first varsity start in place of injured Jack Miller, Desert Vista coach Dan Hinds told his team to “tighten it up.”
And that’s just what they did. The third-seeded Thunder rattled off 26 unanswered points and blew out the 14th-seeded Firebirds, 40-14, in a 6A first-round playoff game at Thunder Stadium in Ahwatukee.
“We told them that they needed to tighten it up,” Hinds said. “Chaparral has some great athletes, first of all, but we kind of created some problems for ourselves. Once we cut those things out it started rolling.”
Thunder running back Colby Humphrey carried eight times for 156 yards and four touchdowns, 80 of those yards on an opening-snap scoring run. On the next drive, he took the first carry 47 yards for a score. He added two short-yardage touchdowns in the second half.
“Our coaches saw some stuff on film this week, so those were the opening plays and they lined up exactly like how we thought they would. Our guys made great blocks and Colby made great runs,” Hinds said.
The defense also tightened it up, shutting out Chaparral, without their Ohio State commit quarterback Miller, over the final three periods after allowing two early scores. Defensive tackles Brett Johnson and Sebastian Mingot plugged the middle for the Thunder, which allowed 22 yards rushing.
The Thunder (10-1) host Perry, which won its opening-round game against Basha, 38-21, in the second round next Friday.
“We need to clean up our penalties,” Hinds said. “It’s something that has kind of been off and on for us. So, we just need to continue to prepare in practice and correct our mental mistakes.”
Desert Vista 40, Chaparral 14
Desert Vista 14 12 7 7 – 40
Chaparral 14 0 0 0 – 14
First
DV – Humphrey 80 run (Lewis kick), 11:47.
Chap – Norvell 25 pass from Silbor (Christakos kick), 9:05.
DV – Humphrey 47 run (Lewis kick), 8:52.
Chap – Hubbard 8 run (Christakos kick).
Second
DV – Belnap 22 pass from Navarro (kick failed), 10:10.
DV – Humphrey 2 run (pass failed), 8:27.
Third
DV – Humphrey 6 run (Lewis kick), 9:06.
Fourth
DV – Delgado 8 run (Lewis kick), 8:15.
Team statistics
DV Chaparral
First Downs 13 15
Rush-yards 33-285 10-22
Comp-Att-Int 4-6-0 23-43-1
Pass yard 54 251
Total yards 339 273
Fumbles/lost 0/0 0/0
Penalties 11-65 10-89
Individual Statistics
Rushing
Desert Vista – Humphrey 8-156, Grubbs 12-53, Gongora 4-32, Delgado 5-22, Navarro 2-14, Thomas 2-8. Chaparral –Hubbard 8-12, Silbor 2-10.
Passing
Desert Vista – Navarro 4-6-0, 54 yards. Chaparral – Silbor 19-31-1, 167; Triester 2-10-0, 39, Hubbard 1-1-0, 27 Christakos 1-1-0, 18.
Receiving
Desert Vista – Ervin 2-13, Belnap 1-22, Thomas 1-9. Chaparral –Norvell 6-83, Minor 5-33, Christakos 4-97, Williams 3-12, Hamilton 1-18, Crawford 1-5, Helsten 1-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.