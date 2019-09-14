Desert Vista High’s football program had a stout performance on both sides of the ball coming off its bye week, as they used a high-scoring second half to defeat Valley Vista, 41-7, on Friday night.
Desert Vista held onto a slim 14-0 lead at the half but managed to make adjustments to pull away in the third quarter.
“My staff made some great adjustments at half time,” Desert Vista coach Dan Hinds said. “They saw some things they were doing defensively, and we made just a couple of adjustments. What I really wanted to do was come back in the second half and get out run game going, and that’s what we did.”
As has been the case all season, senior running back Tyson Grubbs and his brother, sophomore Devon Grubbs, excelled out of the backfield for the Thunder.
The two combined for three total touchdowns, two of which were from Devon. As a team, Desert Vista rushed for 262 total yards. Senior quarterback Parker Navarro was also able to give the offense a spark through the air, throwing for 213 yards and two touchdowns of his own.
“Overall, our team performed great,” Tyson said. “There were a couple things that we need to fix to better our game, but overall we did pretty good.”
The Grubbs brothers have both been focusing on foot work and agility in practice to help elevate their level of play. Even with their own hard work, they realize it takes effort from the entire offense to allow for the offense to score.
“We’re just trying to work on keeping a good blocking scheme, so I can find open holes and cut,” Devon said.
It’s the second game in a row Desert Vista’s offense was able to find a rhythm. The last time the Thunder played was in San Diego during the Honor Bowl against Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.).
Desert Vista managed to put up over 30 points in that contest, as the offense ran up and down the field against one of California’s best. While it ended in a loss due to a field goal as time expired, the momentum from that game seemed to have carried over through the team’s week off and against Valley Vista.
“Right now, our offense is tracking very well,” Hinds said. “We’ve got a lot of weapons and there’s obviously some things that we need to get better at. But I think our timing is getting better and we just need to continue to work hard.
“We’ve got some guys that can really play on that side of the ball.
While Desert Vista’s offense caught fire in the second half, finishing with 475 total yards in the game, the defense also put on a show.
The Thunder finished with four turnovers on the night, all interceptions, and even contributed with a score of its own.
“Defense played great tonight,” Hinds said. “Coach Wakefield, my d-coordinator, they worked on some new concepts over the bye, and we like what we see.”
But where Desert Vista thrived in nearly every aspect of the game, the Thunder struggled with penalties.
Most of the team’s penalties came on the offensive side of the ball, specifically false starts on the offensive line. It’s an aspect Hinds said will be addressed in film and practice.
Desert Vista (3-1) will look to carry the momentum from the win over Valley Vista next week as the Thunder get set to host North High School (0-4).
Scoring Summary
Desert Vista 7 7 6 21 -- 41
Valley Vista 0 0 7 0 -- 7
First
DV – Parker Navarro 15-yards to Braeden Belnap (Noah Perez Kick) 2:29
Second
DV – Devon Grubbs 21-yard run (Perez kick) 9:44
Third
DV – Devon Grubbs 8-yard run 7:46
VV – Burton Delay 5-yard run (Sarah Lowery Kick) :59
Fourth
DV – Michael Thomas Interception, 9-yard return (Perez kick) 10:14
DV – Tyson Grubbs 65-yard run (Perez kick) 8:20
DV – Navarro 68-yard pass to Elijah Ervin (Kick) 4:35
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.