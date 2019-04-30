MP and DV Track

Desert Vista’s Ethan Wright (left) and Mountain Pointe’s Haila Reed (right) will both look to help their teams capture a title this week at the Arizona state track meet at Mesa Community College.

Desert Vista and Mountain Pointe’s track and field teams are gearing up for the state meet as the spring sports season is nearing its end.

Last year, the Thunder boys took home the Division I championship while the girls placed second. Both squads will look to challenge Chandler as the state’s top overall program.

“We just want to do the best we can,” Desert Vista boys coach Chris Hanson said. “We aren’t asking our kids to do more than what they have already done up to this point. If they can do that, then we will be in a good place.”

Several of Desert Vista’s boys and girls are among the top in the state this season. On the boys’ side, senior Ethan Wright has the state’s fastest time in 300-meter hurdles and second in the 400. He also places in the top-10 for 110m hurdles.

“I definitely think we all feel like we are going to win, we just have to put effort towards it,” Wright said. “We’ve always had a pretty strong program in throws, distance and sprints. I think we will all pull through.”

On the girls’ side, junior Jamelah Carswell has established herself as one of Desert Vista’s top athletes. She competes in six events, including the long jump and high jump where she is ranked among the top-10 in the state.

“We are very excited,” Carswell said. “Just to be able to compete at state, it’s awesome. We all want to go out there and compete in the way we know we can.”

Cassandra Cline, Desert Vista’s girls head coach, is keeping things simple with her team heading into state. She want them to just do their job.

“It’s as simple as that,” Cline said. “Each girl just needs to trust the process and themselves no matter who they are competing against. This team is close and I know they’re ready.”

Mountain Pointe got a late start to the track season as first-year coach Larry Thomas was brought on just weeks before the team’s first meet. But that hasn’t stopped the Pride from fielding some of the top athletes in the state.

Junior Alex Ramirez holds the top spot in the state in javelin, while Alex Graham is among one of the top distance runners in the 1600 and 3200m.

Ciara Bardwell-Jones will look to represent Mountain Pointe in the 100m sprint, while Haila Reed, one of the Pride’s leaders, is one of the leaders in triple-jump.

The state meet kicks off on Wednesday and continues on Friday and Saturday with the finals.

Desert Vista state qualifiers

Boys

Tyson Grubbs – 100m, 200m, 4 x 100m relay

Luke Stalus – 400m, 4 x 100m relay, 4 x 400m relay

Josh Lowry – 800m, 1600m, 3200m, 4 x 800m relay

Lee Nasewytewa – 800m, 1600m, 3200m

Samuel Van Alstine – 800m, 4 x 800m relay

Travis Kearney – 800m, 1600m, 3200m, 4 x 800m relay

Gabe Parham – 1600m, 4 x 800m relay

Johnathan Estrada – 3200m

Ethan Wright – 110m hurdles, 300m hurdles, 4 x 100m relay, 4 x 400m relay

Jakob Bagby – 110m hurdles, 300m hurdles, high jump, javelin

Logan Scarbrough – 110m hurdles

Luke Stalus – 110m hurdles, 4 x 400m relay

Zach Weinman – 4 x 100m relay, 4 x 400m relay

Mays Jones – 4 x 400m relay

Clay Sokol – long jump

Colby Humphrey – long jump

Devon Grubbs – triple jump

Myles High – triple jump

Christian Zerihun – high jump

Nolan Billeter – high jump

James Crowl – pole vault

Lucas Campanella – pole vault

Jason Fritz – discus, shotput

Jorden Morales – discus

Mason Hickel – discus

Youssef Koudssi – discus, shotput

Mason Hickel – shotput

Miles LeBlanc -- shotput

Ethan Calhoun – javelin

Lonnie Fairchild -- javelin

Girls

Brielle Hankins – 100m, 4 x 100m relay, triple jump

Reina Ferra – 100m, 200m, 400m, 4 x 400m relay

Sierra Doty – 200m, 400m, 4 x 400m relay

Neveah Lightfoot – 400m, 4 x 400m relay

Sydni Nedza – 800m, 4 x 800m relay

Holly Hansen – 1600m, 3200m, 4 x 800m relay

Katy Clausen – 1600m, 3200m

Olivia Thatcher – 1600m, 3200m

Quinn Boardman – 1600m, 3200m

Amiya Kaminski – 100m hurdles, 300m hurdles, triple jump

Kiara Graham-Williams – 100m hurdles

Sevanna Hanson – 100m hurdles, pole vault

Jamelah Carswell – 300m hurdles, 4 x 400m relay, long jump, high jump

Olivia Spencer – 300m hurdles, long jump, triple jump

Mackenzie Nichols – 4 x 100m relay

Tori Roberts – 4 x 100m relay, long jump

Aria Taylor – 4 x 100m relay, high jump

Ryan Sailors – 4 x 800m relay

Alicia McManus – 4 x 800m relay

Kolonnie ‘Alonna Green – long jump, high jump

Leah Bonebright – high jump

Addison Pifer – pole vault

Camilla Der – pole vault

Megan Griffith – pole vault

Alijah Bowens – discus

Jordan Ferguson – discus

Selena Nichols – discus

Zamaree Blevins – discus

Adalina Redmond – javelin

Alexa Figueroa -- javelin

Mountain Pointe state qualifiers

Boys

Alex Graham – 1600m, 3200m

Jakoby Griffin – triple jump, long jump

Alex Ramirez – javelin

Jathan Washington – 100m

Girls

Ciara Bardwell-Jones – 100m, 4 x 100m relay, 200m, 4 x 400m relay

Kirsten Ensley – 4 x 400m relay

Zaria Hamilton – 400m, 4 x 400m relay

Kamryn Hopkins – high jump

Krislyn Jones – 4 x 100m relay, 4 x 400m relay

Lily Martinez – 4 x 100m relay, 100m high hurdles

Haila Reed – 4 x 100m relay, triple jump

Kristen Kopplin – pole vault

