Desert Vista and Mountain Pointe’s track and field teams are gearing up for the state meet as the spring sports season is nearing its end.
Last year, the Thunder boys took home the Division I championship while the girls placed second. Both squads will look to challenge Chandler as the state’s top overall program.
“We just want to do the best we can,” Desert Vista boys coach Chris Hanson said. “We aren’t asking our kids to do more than what they have already done up to this point. If they can do that, then we will be in a good place.”
Several of Desert Vista’s boys and girls are among the top in the state this season. On the boys’ side, senior Ethan Wright has the state’s fastest time in 300-meter hurdles and second in the 400. He also places in the top-10 for 110m hurdles.
“I definitely think we all feel like we are going to win, we just have to put effort towards it,” Wright said. “We’ve always had a pretty strong program in throws, distance and sprints. I think we will all pull through.”
On the girls’ side, junior Jamelah Carswell has established herself as one of Desert Vista’s top athletes. She competes in six events, including the long jump and high jump where she is ranked among the top-10 in the state.
“We are very excited,” Carswell said. “Just to be able to compete at state, it’s awesome. We all want to go out there and compete in the way we know we can.”
Cassandra Cline, Desert Vista’s girls head coach, is keeping things simple with her team heading into state. She want them to just do their job.
“It’s as simple as that,” Cline said. “Each girl just needs to trust the process and themselves no matter who they are competing against. This team is close and I know they’re ready.”
Mountain Pointe got a late start to the track season as first-year coach Larry Thomas was brought on just weeks before the team’s first meet. But that hasn’t stopped the Pride from fielding some of the top athletes in the state.
Junior Alex Ramirez holds the top spot in the state in javelin, while Alex Graham is among one of the top distance runners in the 1600 and 3200m.
Ciara Bardwell-Jones will look to represent Mountain Pointe in the 100m sprint, while Haila Reed, one of the Pride’s leaders, is one of the leaders in triple-jump.
The state meet kicks off on Wednesday and continues on Friday and Saturday with the finals.
Desert Vista state qualifiers
Boys
Tyson Grubbs – 100m, 200m, 4 x 100m relay
Luke Stalus – 400m, 4 x 100m relay, 4 x 400m relay
Josh Lowry – 800m, 1600m, 3200m, 4 x 800m relay
Lee Nasewytewa – 800m, 1600m, 3200m
Samuel Van Alstine – 800m, 4 x 800m relay
Travis Kearney – 800m, 1600m, 3200m, 4 x 800m relay
Gabe Parham – 1600m, 4 x 800m relay
Johnathan Estrada – 3200m
Ethan Wright – 110m hurdles, 300m hurdles, 4 x 100m relay, 4 x 400m relay
Jakob Bagby – 110m hurdles, 300m hurdles, high jump, javelin
Logan Scarbrough – 110m hurdles
Luke Stalus – 110m hurdles, 4 x 400m relay
Zach Weinman – 4 x 100m relay, 4 x 400m relay
Mays Jones – 4 x 400m relay
Clay Sokol – long jump
Colby Humphrey – long jump
Devon Grubbs – triple jump
Myles High – triple jump
Christian Zerihun – high jump
Nolan Billeter – high jump
James Crowl – pole vault
Lucas Campanella – pole vault
Jason Fritz – discus, shotput
Jorden Morales – discus
Mason Hickel – discus
Youssef Koudssi – discus, shotput
Mason Hickel – shotput
Miles LeBlanc -- shotput
Ethan Calhoun – javelin
Lonnie Fairchild -- javelin
Girls
Brielle Hankins – 100m, 4 x 100m relay, triple jump
Reina Ferra – 100m, 200m, 400m, 4 x 400m relay
Sierra Doty – 200m, 400m, 4 x 400m relay
Neveah Lightfoot – 400m, 4 x 400m relay
Sydni Nedza – 800m, 4 x 800m relay
Holly Hansen – 1600m, 3200m, 4 x 800m relay
Katy Clausen – 1600m, 3200m
Olivia Thatcher – 1600m, 3200m
Quinn Boardman – 1600m, 3200m
Amiya Kaminski – 100m hurdles, 300m hurdles, triple jump
Kiara Graham-Williams – 100m hurdles
Sevanna Hanson – 100m hurdles, pole vault
Jamelah Carswell – 300m hurdles, 4 x 400m relay, long jump, high jump
Olivia Spencer – 300m hurdles, long jump, triple jump
Mackenzie Nichols – 4 x 100m relay
Tori Roberts – 4 x 100m relay, long jump
Aria Taylor – 4 x 100m relay, high jump
Ryan Sailors – 4 x 800m relay
Alicia McManus – 4 x 800m relay
Kolonnie ‘Alonna Green – long jump, high jump
Leah Bonebright – high jump
Addison Pifer – pole vault
Camilla Der – pole vault
Megan Griffith – pole vault
Alijah Bowens – discus
Jordan Ferguson – discus
Selena Nichols – discus
Zamaree Blevins – discus
Adalina Redmond – javelin
Alexa Figueroa -- javelin
Mountain Pointe state qualifiers
Boys
Alex Graham – 1600m, 3200m
Jakoby Griffin – triple jump, long jump
Alex Ramirez – javelin
Jathan Washington – 100m
Girls
Ciara Bardwell-Jones – 100m, 4 x 100m relay, 200m, 4 x 400m relay
Kirsten Ensley – 4 x 400m relay
Zaria Hamilton – 400m, 4 x 400m relay
Kamryn Hopkins – high jump
Krislyn Jones – 4 x 100m relay, 4 x 400m relay
Lily Martinez – 4 x 100m relay, 100m high hurdles
Haila Reed – 4 x 100m relay, triple jump
Kristen Kopplin – pole vault
Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at zalvira@timespublications.com and follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira.
