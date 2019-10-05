The Highland Hawks (5-2, 1-1) defeated the Mountain Pointe Pride (1-5, 0-2) by a score of 30-0 Friday night.
The 2019 season has been a bit of a rollercoaster so far for Mountain Pointe. Even though coming into this game they had lost their last four games and it was revealed that former assistant coach Justin Hager was sharing team plays and strategies to opposing teams, the Mountain Pointe football team was trying to leave that all behind.
“We haven’t started the best in the world, and we’ve been going into halftime trying to make adjustments,” Mountain Pointe coach Rich Wellbrock said. “It’d be nice for us to start quick, have a great first half and go in and the other team will have to make a little bit more adjustments.”
The Pride had a solid first half of football due to their rough, ground-and-pound style of play. Senior running back Resi Shank carried the ball 18 times for 45 yards, which accounted for most of Mountain Pointe’s offense.
Sophomore quarterback Landen Powell struggled against Highland’s stingy defense and was pressured and sacked on multiple occasions. He finished the game completing 4-of-7 passes for 11 yards, an interception and a fumble.
On Highland’s first drive of the game, sophomore quarterback Gage Dayley capped off a beautiful series with a 24-yard touchdown run. Unfortunately for the Hawks, Dayley went down on that play and never returned to the game. According to the team, Dayley either suffered a shoulder or collarbone injury.
This injury paved the way for junior quarterback and safety Taylor Siren to step in and lead the Highland offense.
“One of our leaders went down, (I) just gotta step up and make plays,” Siren said.
Although his ball looked a bit wobbly in his first couple drives, Siren appeared poised in the pocket after he hit junior tight end Colton Ellsworth on a 56-yard touchdown pass that put the Hawks up 14-0 with 4:33 left in the first quarter.
But the Mountain Pointe defense remained locked in, as they did not allow another touchdown before the half.
The game did not get out of reach for the Pride until after halftime. In just the third quarter alone Mountain Pointe had three turnovers, two fumbles and one interception.
Highland capitalized as Siren connected with senior wide receiver Zach Schroeder on a 58-yard touchdown pass. Siren finished the game completing 6-of-9 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns.
Highland coach Brock Farrel was impressed, but not surprised with Siren’s play due to how he plays with the limited amount of reps he gets in practice each week.
“He gets practice reps,” Farrel said. “Even though he got a lot less cause he’s been playing a lot of safety we still never abandoned him as our backup quarterback.”
“That’s a big role to fill in a good game against a good defense,” senior running back and linebacker Daniel Wood said about Siren. “Even though he made some mistakes, he delivered on big plays when we needed it.”
The Highland defense finished with one safety, three fumbles and one interception. Wood believed the defense played well because they felt as if they had something to prove after giving up 42 points in a loss to Desert Vista last week.
“Coming off our last week, our defense struggled a lot,” Wood said. “We emphasized everybody running to the ball, everybody being sound on your assignments, not letting the little things pass by us. I think we just came out strong this game and it showed.”
Wood finished the game with one safety, one forced fumble and 15 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown.
Next week Highland (5-2, 1-1)) will host Corona Del Sol (3-4, 1-1) and Siren will be ready once again if the Hawks need him.
"Watch film, ice, recover, study and do everything I need to do to be mentally and physically prepared for them,” Siren said.
As for Mountain Pointe (1-5, 0-2), the Pride will take on rival Desert Vista (4-2, 1-1) in the 23rd annual Ahwatukee Bowl on Oct. 11.
Scoring Summary
Highland: 14 0 9 7 –30
Mountain Pointe : 0 0 0 0 –0
First
Highland – Gage Dayley 24 run (Ray kick), 7:21
Highland – Taylor Siren 56 pass Colton Ellsworth (Ray kick), 4:33
Second
Third
Highland – Taylor Siren 58 pass Zach Schroeder (Ray kick), 3:13
Highland – Daniel Wood safety (Ray kick), 0:00
Fourth
Highland – Daniel Wood 1 run (Ray kick), 9:36
