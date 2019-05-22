Mountain Pointe junior infielder Carson Tucker (left), who is committed to the University of Texas, helped lead the Pride baseball team to the postseason. Mountain Pointe senior infielder Araceli Pesqueira (middle), a Grand Canyon University signee, led the Pride to the playoffs this season with a team-high .458 batting average and 18 RBI. Mountain Pointe junior Alex Ramirez (right) shined all season for the Pride in javelin. He placed second at the state meet.