The spring sports season has officially come to a close for Mountain Pointe High, as seniors prepare for graduation just one day away.
There was plenty to be proud of for the Pride faithful, as several of Mountain Pointe’s spring teams made it to postseason play.
Here’s how every Mountain Pointe spring athletics team fared this season.
Baseball
The Mountain Pointe baseball team struggled in the first 13 games of the season, as the Pride went 7-6 during that stretch. However, led by junior infielder and University of Texas commit Carson Tucker, as well as Arizona State signee Nick Wallerstedt, they quickly turned things around. The Pride won 14 of their last 15 games to close out the regular season, and were the ninth-ranked team in the 6A Conference.
Mountain Pointe went on to beat Cibola High in the play-in tournament, but ran into a talented Red Mountain squad that made the semifinals in the championship tournament. It wasn’t the ending to the season any of the Pride players had hoped for heading into the 2019 season, but have a chance to redeem themselves next year with a plethora of returning talent.
Softball
Like the baseball program, the Mountain Pointe softball team struggles to find its footing early on. Following a 13-6 loss to Desert Ridge High on March 21, the Pride went on a six-game winning streak and won eight of its last 11 regular-season games.
Led by Grand Canyon University signee Araceli Pesqueira’s .458 batting average, Mountain Pointe beat Highland High in the 6A Conference play-in tournament before falling to Cibola High in the first round of the championship tournament.
Track & Field
Alex Ramirez’s second-place finish in javelin jumpstarted Mountain Pointe during the state championship meet at Mesa Community College earlier this month. Kristen Kopplin followed Ramirez’s performance with a 10th place finish in pole vault, while Jakoby Griffin placed third in the triple jump.
Jathan Washington qualified for the 100-meter dash finals and finished 8th, earning the Pride points toward the final team rankings. The girls’ relay team was disqualified in the 4x100-meter relay finals after a bad handoff. With few athletes competing, the girls placed outside the top-23 while the boys finished 15th.
Beach Volleyball
Mountain Pointe’s beach volleyball team began the season with five straight losses. But as is common with the other spring sports teams, they rattled off two consecutive win streaks to make the postseason tournament.
The Pride entered the Division I beach volleyball tournament as the No. 14 seed, and faced third-ranked Corona del Sol High in the first round. The Aztecs proved to be too much for Mountain Pointe, as they swept the Pride in the match. Despite a disappointing finish to the season, the Pride proved their resiliency to bounce back from a rough start to the season.
Boys’ Volleyball
Scott Schutkowski knew it he was entering a difficult situation when he took over the Mountain Pointe boys’ volleyball team this season. He is the fifth coach in six seasons for the Pride, a team that hasn’t won more than three games since 2015. But Schutkowski helped flip the script this season for Mountain Pointe.
The Pride battled to finish 7-13 this season, a victory in itself for the senior class. But that’s not all they had to be proud of. Mountain Pointe made the postseason as the No. 18 seed, and pushed Liberty High to five sets. The Pride may have lost, but have plenty to build off for next season.
Tennis
The Mountain Pointe boys’ tennis teams finished 7-7 on the year, missing the team and singles state tournaments. But juniors Zachary Cortez and Alan Dupre represented the Pride in the postseason with an appearance in the doubles tournament. However, they weren’t able to get past Perry High juniors Jordi Ferre and Davin Ludwig.
The girls’ tennis team at Mountain Pointe had a rough season, finishing 4-10 on the year and missed all postseason tournaments.
Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at zalvira@timespublications.com and follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira.
