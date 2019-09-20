Fans wearing maroon and gold showed up in support of Mountain Pointe High School Friday night, as the Pride were set to take on Hamilton High School on the road.
It was the first game for Mountain Pointe since news broke Monday that one of the assistant coaches in the football program and head girls basketball coach had shared game strategy, plays and formations with hundreds of the team’s opponents dating back to 2017.
The situation left the community surrounding the school with a feeling of betrayal, but one couldn’t sense that from the players.
Mountain Pointe came out with high energy during warm-ups, but Hamilton proved to be too strong a foe, as the Huskies went on to defeat the Pride 42-13.
Visibly upset by the loss and the situation surrounding the program, neither Mountain Pointe players nor coaches were available for comment after the game.
Hamilton seemingly fed off the energy from its fans on homecoming, as the Huskies came out and looked to establish momentum right away by electing to receive the opening kick after winning the coin toss, a rarity at any level.
The Huskies’ first drive stalled after Mountain Pointe senior captain and linebacker Rashion Hodge went airborne to bat down a pass on third down from Hamilton senior quarterback Nick Arvay. The two teams traded punts from there, but a short kick from Mountain Pointe gave Hamilton the ball at the Pride 30.
The Huskies took advantage.
Hamilton senior running back Gabriel Armenta powered his way into the end zone for the 10-yard score to put the Huskies on the board first.
“We have three good running backs so when one gets tired, another one jumps in,” said Hamilton quarterback Nick Arvay, who finished 11-of-14 for 129 yards. “Gabe is a beast, Sebastain (Dorman) is a beast, Zach (Lewis) is a beast, and our line is a beast.
“You just like seeing all of the hard work pay off.”
On Mountain Pointe’s ensuing possession, Hamilton freshman defensive back Cole Martin picked off Pride sophomore quarterback Landen Powell, who was hit as he threw. Martin raced up the Mountain Pointe sideline to extend the Huskies’ lead.
Yet another interception Mountain Pointe’s next time out on offense led to a 1-yard run from Hamilton senior running back Sebastain Dorman. Armenta followed it up with his second touchdown of the night, a 2-yard plunge before the end of the first half.
Mountain Pointe had little success stopping Hamilton’s rushing attack throughout the game. Both Dorman and Armenta found success on the ground, rushing for a combined 280 yards.
Armenta was the main beneficiary when Hamilton was inside or nearing the red zone, as the senior finished with four total touchdowns on the night, his longest from 26 yards out.
“We wanted to execute, that’s the plan every week,” Armenta said. “My O-line, man, I don’t care what anybody says we have the best line out there. Their work ethic is amazing and they just don’t give up. I love those boys.”
Mountain Pointe’s offense struggled to find momentum in the first half against Hamilton’s stout defensive front. Powell was pressured on a consistent basis throughout the first two quarters, and senior running back Resi Shank did what he could with the space he found before Husky defenders swarmed to the ball.
It wasn’t until the second half that the energy Mountain Pointe had before the game returned, as the Pride quickly found a rhythm on offense.
A long drive by out of the half set up Hodge for a 1-yard touchdown run to put the Pride on the board. On Mountain Pointe’s next drive, a 66-yard pass from Powell to junior wideout BJ Washington set up a 6-yard pass to senior Xavier Lockett for the score.
Powell finished strong overall, completing 16 of his 26 pass attempts for 197 yards and the touchdown.
Now 1-3 on the year, Mountain Pointe will look to turn things around when it begins region play next week against Queen Creek (4-1) on the road.
Hamilton (5-0), meanwhile, will look to carry on its momentum of an undefeated season as it travels to Mesa to take on Dobson (2-3, 1-1).
“It’s a good feeling,” Hamilton coach Mike Zdebski said. “We’ve just got to concentrate on getting better and better week-by-week, day-by-day. We just have to stay focused on what we have to do to get better and go from there.”
Scoring Summary
MP 0 0 13 0 – 13
Ham 14 14 7 7 – 42
First
Ham – Armenta 10 run (Fuller kick), 7:37
Ham – Martin 80 interception (Fuller kick), 4:44
Second
Ham – Dorman 1 run (Fuller kick), 6:55
Ham – Armenta 2 run (Fuller kick), 1:34
Third
MP – Hodge 1 run (Rasmussen kick), 6:13
Ham – Armenta 5 run (Fuller kick), 2:46
MP – Powell 10 pass to Lockett, 1:50
Fourth
Ham – Armenta 26 run (Fuller kick), 5:48
Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at zalvira@timespublications.com and follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira.
