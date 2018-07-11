DONALD HAWKER
Age: 66
Educational Background: B.S. Math Old Dominion University
Current employer/job: retired computer programmer
Immediate family: widower, one child
Year you moved to LD 18: 2000
Last book read: “The Catholic Church and History” by Hillaire Belloc
Why are you running for the Arizona Legislature?
I'm running because I believe I can do better than many of the people I have even supported in the past who have held office. I intend to be hard-working, honest and true to principles.
Why should voters consider you?
Republicans and independents could consider that I strongly defend the platform principles, which I believe to be good for the general welfare. I try to research and articulate positions. I will not compromise with the immorality and civic irresponsibility of the Democrat party. I will vote on issues on merit.
What sets you apart from the field of candidates you’re running in?
As to Democrats, there could not be a greater difference. Law must be based on common, observable reality, not someone's mental whim, which is the path they are pursuing. I marvel that people vote for lawmakers that openly hold the rule of law in contempt when convenient or their agenda.
Does public education in Arizona need more funding? If so, how should that be accomplished? If not, why not?
Like everyone, I'm for quality education, which, opposed to common usage, is not synonymous with public education. Yes, the funding and quality control (delegated to boards) are purview of the Legislature, but the district system has failed to achieve trust--common core a showcase. Quality dictates money follow success.
Regardless of what happens on the school voucher referendum in November, do you favor expanding the voucher program in the future? Why or why not?
It's pretty hard to disregard the referendum, purpose of which is to restore the public district monopoly, not because it's better but to conceal its deficiencies. Competition is healthy and vouchers are presently how that is accomplished.
Do the three state universities need more funding and, if so, how would you increase it? If not, why not?
Subject to research in particulars, I am generally opposed to increasing subsidization. Mega-size doesn't necessarily equate to better education.
In your view, have there been enough bipartisan approaches to issues in the Legislature in the last five years and how would you expand that bipartisanship?
Bipartisanship only seems to be desired when democrats are in minority. Would you respect someone who believed that abortion is murder to settle for only killing half of what he believed were helpless innocent humans, or let half the tens of thousands of “migrants” disobey? Your idea of law?
What are the three biggest challenges facing Arizona in the next two years that you want to address?
Law needs to follow biological truth, not human subjective will or ideology. We need to establish consistently what human life is for purposes of protection.
Need AZ amendment to prevent national popular vote from nullifying our election.
Federal encroachments into state prerogative such as common core need to be blocked.
Do you favor further tax cuts? If so, which taxes? If not, why not?
Balancing the budget is essential. If taxes must be raised, spending should be cut by a greater amount. Flat taxation is the key to maximizing revenues and keeping rates low. The initiative process should be reformed to stop taxpayer slavery to dishonest financial stakeholders' estimates, as with light rail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.