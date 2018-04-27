A 9,100-square-foot Ahwatukee home that might appeal to both Harry Potter and NBA fans sold recently for $2.15 million, making it by far the most expensive home sold in the community in months.
Located in the 13800 block of South Canyon Drive, the five-bedroom, six-bath Tuscan-style house includes a basketball half-court with a floor installed by the same company that installed the floor at the Phoenix Suns’ practice court at Talking Stick Resort Arena in downtown Phoenix.
Located right off the court is an exercise room stocked with the latest and some of the most expensive exercise and body-building machines on the market.
Situated on a hill with part of the South Mountain Preserve as its backyard, the Canyon Reserve home design gives it a look of what Realtor Jennifer Parks called “a Harry Potter castle.”
The home’s decorative accents include bricks from an old Paris street that were used to make the massive range hood. Two-inch-thick doors to many rooms are from the 17th-century. Rough-hewn massive ceiling beams also date back hundreds of years.
Parks said the owner was downsizing.
