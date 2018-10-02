(Special to AFN)

Ahwatukee Realtor Scott Graff and his wife Sarah received a salute from the Ahwatukee Board of Management for the way they transformed the exterior of the home they bought shortly before the were

married last year. They had 17 tons of what Scott called "1970s rock" removed from the front and back yards and recycled as ground cover at a low-income complex. But their transformation of the home's interior was every bit as dramatic.