By Bonny Holland and Amy Richardson AFN Guest Writers
If you’re looking for new construction in the Awhatukee Foothills, here’s a look at some exciting housing developments currently underway.
While both Rosewood communities have officially closed out with the last model in Rosewood Canyon selling just this past month, there are still a few other communities that are available in various phases of construction.
Whether you are looking for a lock-and-go second home, a starter, a downsize or a high-end single level community, the Foothills is sure to have just what you are looking for in terms of new-build opportunities.
Shea Homes Vantage Condominiums
Vantage phase two is now 80 percent sold out. This 64 exclusive-unit condominium community combines amenity-rich living, superior craftsmanship with exceptional value.
These beautiful, stacked flat condominiums are nestled in the Ahwatukee foothills in a private, gated complex off Chandler Boulevard and 11th Avenue. Gorgeous slab granite countertops, beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances come standard and each home has its own attached one or two car garages.
Community amenities include pool, spa, BBQ and clubhouse with exercise room and theater. Units range from 1,432 square feet to 2,067 square feet and pricing between $270,000 and $360,000. There are currently 18 units left.
Divinity Homes Oasis
The community at Desert Foothills Parkway and Liberty Lane offers 22 single-family homes with base prices starting in the mid $300’s.
It is a gated cluster development with four homes sharing a drive and lots large enough for backyard entertaining.
Oasis has a community pool and popular contemporary flare designs.
Within walking distance of the YMCA, park and shopping, Oasis is an ideal Foothills location. There have been four completed and inhabited homes, two completed for sale as spec homes, as well as a few builder rentals.
Taylor Morrison Promontory
at Foothills West
This 109-home community at 35th Avenue and Chandler Boulevard is surrounded by mountain views and offers unparalleled exclusivity and privacy. All home sites are single level and the lots boast beautiful views of South Mountain as well as the Estrellas.
Currently beginning at just under $540,000, there have been 42 lots sold and currently 10 homes are completed and inhabited. There are two beautifully appointed models to preview that highlight some of the luxurious options available from this builder, which has been recognized by LifeStory as America’s most trusted home builder for the last three years.
Ashton Woods Reserve at Mountain Trail
The cozy parcel of land on Frye Road and Ninth Way, west of Stonecliffe condominiums, was purchased by Ashton woods in October of last year and is in the beginning phases of community construction.
There is a plan to have 27 homes between 1,300 and 2,500 square feet, with four models to choose from. With a planned opening of early 2019, the opening pricing is not yet set.
For those who want a sneak peek at the home styles that will be featured in this community, the same models are featured in the Inspirian Park collection at Eastmark.
Blanford Homes
The purchase of the Tempe Union parcel near Frye Road at Desert Foothills Parkway was big news for this community. This builder is known for high quality and luxury master-planned communities like Mulberry in Mesa that they are calling the “New Old-Home Neighborhood” because of its hometown charm and quaint neighborhood feel.
While the community they are building in Ahwatukee is not slated to be like Mulberry, they are maintaining tight lips regarding what is in store for the subdivision they are creating here in Ahwatukee.
They are not yet willing to release any specific information as of yet but hope to have a press release soon regarding the plans for the 63-acre site. Stay tuned!
-Bonny Holland and Amy Richardson are both long term Ahwatukee residents and Realtors at Leading Luxury Experts Group, Keller Williams Sonoran Living. 602-359-1085.
