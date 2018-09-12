Ahwatukee Realtor power couple Mary Jo and Mike Santistevan have opened shop closer to home.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties recently announced that Team Santistevan expanded to open an office at 15215 S. 48th St., Ahwatukee.
Residents of Ahwatukee for 20 years, the Santistevans have been part of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices for several years.
“We are thrilled to see the Santistevans continue their success with an expanded office of their own, and we look forward to seeing their growth continue across Ahwatukee and all of Arizona,” says Mark Stark, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties.
The couple, who marked their 20th wedding anniversary in June, have been serving the Valley since 2007, ranking among the top 25 real estate teams in the county and 59th out of more than 43,000 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices agents nationwide. They also sold more homes in 2017 than all other Berkshire agents.
Mary Jo, licensed since 2007, and her husband, who got his license a year later, work in tandem.
“We work together on all of our transactions,” she said.
Their work has drawn raves from clients.
“Honestly, these two are exceptional,” said one client. “They were professional, diligent and honest, and we never felt that their guidance was anything but in our best interest.”
Mike Santistevan makes no secret behind what earned that praise: “In this very competitive business of real estate, quality service makes the difference,” he states on his website.
In 2016, Fortune magazine named Berkshire Hathaway the fourth most admired brand in the world.
Information: teamsantistevan.arizonapropertiesrealestate.com or 480-510-3150.
