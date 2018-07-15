A four-bedroom Ahwatukee house just over 4,000 square feet sold recently for $1.35 million, continuing an uptick in high-end luxury home sales in the community.
The 15-year-old home in the 14000 block of South 19th Street in Tapestry Canyon boasts a “beautifully appointed kitchen” that included a six-burner range with double oven, premium granite counter tops with a custom-designed mosaic stone backsplash, warmer drawer and a dry bar with wine fridge.
The other main rooms of the house are equally well-appointed: The family room sports a stone fireplace and custom-built entertainment cabinet and Dolby Atmos theater; the master suite has custom-designed décor throughout as well as a home theater system and custom-built cabinets in the master closet; the master bath has a glass-enclosed walk-in shower with stone floor.
Even the guest suite has special touches, including a stone fireplace and home theater system along with custom wallpaper and drapes.
And along with a whole-house music system the home also features Travertine hardwood floors, plantation shutters and custom drapes throughout. Even the oversized three-car garage has some opulent touches, including custom-built cabinets and its own entertainment system as well as a built-in air compressor.
Real estate experts in the Valley say there’s been a big rush all year to scoop up seven-figure homes, and that as a result, the overall inventory has fallen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.