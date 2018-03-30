There’s the general rule that maintaining good oral hygiene – brushing at least twice a day and flossing at least once per day – is a good way to decrease plaque and therefore cavities.
But first, what exactly is plaque, and what causes it?
Plaque is the buildup of debris, which accumulates around the teeth throughout the day. This debris can be food or bacteria, or a combination of both, says Bella Vista Dental Care’s Rashmi Bhatnagar.
“These things combined create a coating on your teeth that can be removed by brushing regularly, but if you leave it over time, it combines with the minerals in your saliva and that produces calculus,” said Bhatnagar.
Calculus, also known as tartar, is a hardened substance that forms on the teeth and requires professional cleaning. Because plaque and calculous are difficult to spot due to their transparent presentation, cleaning the area affected by them can be just as tricky. To do so, dentists often use chewable colored tablets that stick to organic material, exposing areas needing cleaning.
Aside from brushing and flossing, staying hydrated is important in reducing plaque, since a hydrated body will produce more saliva.
“Those with dry mouth generally have more plaque buildup because saliva will naturally wash away, or help wash away that bacteria and food in the mouth,” said Bhatnagar.
Bhatnagar says this is somewhat common in elderly patients that take a lot of medications, which reduces saliva flow and can cause dehydration.
A second element of consideration is genetic makeup.
“Your genes will determine if you have the enzymes and the antibodies to fight against the bacteria in your mouth,” said Bhatnagar.
Lastly, watch what you eat. Sticky foods like candy will more easily bind to the teeth, creating biofilm and a habitat for plaque to form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.