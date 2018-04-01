You may have noticed your breath isn’t the same when you wake up in the morning – it’s likely worse than normal. But is morning breath something to worry about? Not really, says BellaVista Dental Care’s Dr. Rashmi Bhatnagar.
“It’s pretty typical, actually. Your saliva flow decreases as you sleep, and because dry mouth, bacteria is able to proliferate and stay there,” she says. “The bacteria has byproducts, which aren’t really bad, so when you wake up, that’s what you’re smelling.”
As is the case with many topics related to oral health, the extent of morning breath varies from person to person. Those who breathe from the mouth versus through the nasal cavity are more likely to experience morning breath.
“Mouth breathers often have more increased decay, gum inflammation, and what we call halitosis, or bad breath,” she says. “If you’re not a mouth breather, you’ll still have decreased salivary flow, however. But, it’s all patient dependent. Some people still have a pretty consistent saliva flow when sleeping.”
While drinking water is encouraged for overall oral health since it helps wash away bacteria in the mouth, it isn’t necessarily a fix-all, and that’s particularly true for mouth breathers, who are more prone to dry mouth overnight.
Bhatnagar recommends brushing and flossing before bed and first thing in the morning to help cure morning breath, and in more severe cases, notes there are medications that can be taken to help resolve the issue, such as XyliMelts, which are an oral-adhering disc that sticks to the teeth or gums to help relieve persistent dry mouth, and relieves thirst and throat and mouth dryness.
Another way to help decrease morning breath is by monitoring the types of foods eaten before bedtime, since very acidic foods, or those with strong odors can increase the extent of halitosis in the morning.
