A frightening trend has emerged in the East Valley, where 25 middle- and high-school students – 23 boys and two girls – have died by suicide since May 2017. Most of these children were high-performing students who came from upper-middle-class families.
This crisis mirrors alarming new national statistics showing our youth are increasingly at risk of suicidal thoughts, attempts and deaths. A study led by Vanderbilt University reports a more than doubling from 2008 to 2015 of school-age children and adolescents hospitalized for suicidal thoughts or attempts.
This is a crisis in which parents, family members, medical professionals, school officials, clergy and others must intervene bravely and immediately.
A 2017 study published in Clinical Psychological Science notes that increased use of social media, the Internet, and computer and video games contribute to the jump in teen suicide rates. The Vanderbilt study found suicidal thoughts and attempts peak in the fall and spring along with performance pressures such as college-entrance exams, AP tests, and competitions.
Tell your child you love them every day. Reinforce it with frequent hugs and words that build up. Spend more time with them – on walks and errands, 30 minutes three times a week.
Give your children tasks around the home and tell them how valuable their help is. Know that they do not want to end their life, but instead the pain they are feeling. Limit screen time, and communicate those expectations in advance. Monitor their social media, every day.
Designate a central charging station in your home and insist your children surrender and plug-in their devices at least one hour before bedtime to give their brains time to wind down.
Understand that your child’s mental and physical health are inextricably linked. Terros Health believes an integrated approach is critical when evaluating symptoms of depression.
Children don’t decide overnight to attempt suicide, rather, their thoughts and plans build. Look for:
• Noticeable changes in attitudes and behavior. Does your normally emotional child seem lethargic or increasingly agitated? Is your child giving away his possessions?
• Isolation. Does your child spend more time alone and away from family and friends?
• Physical complaints. Does your child have increased headaches, stomachaches or other pains?
• Change in daily routine. Is your child missing school, have slipping grades or is disinterested in extracurricular activities? How’s her appetite?
• Overt verbal clues, or a preoccupation with death and dying. Is your child making threats or frequent mentions of death in person or on social media? Does he say he wishes he didn’t exist or that the world would be a better place without him?
If your child is in crisis, face the situation head-on, Talk about suicide. Ask directly “Do you want to kill yourself?” Ask what makes them want to die and to think about what they have to live for (a special pet, friends, relatives).
Remove access to guns, knives, ropes and belts, and prescription drugs and over-the-counter medication.
Seek professional help. If you have private insurance, make an appointment with a credentialed counselor. If you have AHCCCS or no health insurance, call Mercy Maricopa Integrated Care at 1-800-564-5465.
Other help: Crisis Response Network, 602-222-9444; Teen Lifeline, 602-248-8336; National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255; Mercy Maricopa Integrated Care (AHCCCS and Medicaid recipients), 1-800-564-5465 ; terroshealth.org.
Jennifer Siozos is a licensed professional counselor, and the chief transformation officer at Terros Health, a nonprofit, integrated whole health company.
