Since my election to the City Council in 2013, I’ve fought to secure a fair share of resources for my district and to better deliver critical services to all parts of the city. While serving on the Public Safety and Veterans Subcommittee, I worked to ensure faster police response times and hiring. I’ve been adamant about fighting for budgets that put people first and focusing on the core functions of government. As mayor, I will work just as hard to continue that record of success. And I want to focus on our youngest residents first.
I know we can excel in providing more educational opportunities for Phoenix children and families. What defines Phoenix are our people, our neighborhoods, and our values. That’s why, as Mayor, I will put forth initiatives to expand access to high-quality pre-schools, strengthen the city’s support of neighborhood public schools, focus on workforce skills from degrees to re-training, and prioritize local business owners as they drive our economy.
As a mother to a young son, I’m more focused than ever on making Phoenix the kind of city where kids can not only grow up, but reach their full potential. My vision has earned me the endorsements of the three Tempe Union High School board members and District 18 State Representative Jennifer Jermaine.
“Kate understands the needs of our Tempe Union students and families. She’s rooted in sharing our values to drive education forward. We are proud to stand alongside her as she continues to build a Phoenix for everyone, ” said Tempe Union High School Board President Berdetta Hodge, Tempe Union High School Board Vice President Brian Garcia, and Tempe Union High School Board Member Andres Barraza.
My Plan to Give Our Kids and Families The Tools They Need to Succeed:
Read my entire plan at www.kategallego.com/issues
● Give access to high-quality preschool to Phoenix children. We can build on the city’s Head Start program and find solutions to support language and literacy programs, community-based parenting education, access to preschool and child care, and educator training so that our kids are equipped for success before they ever enter a kindergarten classroom.
● Work with Phoenix superintendents to address big challenges. I plan to bring together superintendents from Phoenix’s school districts to explore new ways the City’s Education Office can better reach students from Pre-K to 12th grade through existing and new initiatives.
● Promote and partner to expand community schools. I will work with the Arizona Grantmakers Forum, Helios Education Foundation, and Vitalyst Health Foundation to build on their May 2018 report to improve student outcomes. We can transform neighborhood public schools into community resource centers with school-based health clinics and shared recreational spaces. I will work to make sure education dollars stay in the classroom while we create innovative partnerships to enhance learning and wraparound services for students.
· ● Turn the tide on college attainment rates. Phoenix is experiencing a 19 percent high school dropout rate. Our college attainment— those who’ve earned a bachelor’s degree or higher—for residents over 25 is only 28 percent. The future of our workforce and our economy depend on reversing this statistic. The City of Phoenix will join and be a leader in the state’s Achieve 60 Initiative, a goal to ensure that all Phoenix residents 25 or older obtain a certificate, associate’s degree, bachelor’s degree or complete an apprenticeship program.
A Phoenix for everyone is possible, a phoenix that puts our students first is achievable, and we can start building it together. Vote Kate Gallego for Phoenix Mayor on March 12.
