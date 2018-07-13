Sometimes we meet people on the worst day of their lives.
The student who is in her first relationship. The man who visits bathhouses each week. The woman who turned to heroin when her brother died. The father who had casual sex with a male stranger several years ago.
At face value, they have nothing in common. But they all could have HIV.
In 2016, the Arizona Department of Health Services’ Epidemiology Program reported 17,464 people living with HIV in Arizona.
Using data from Maricopa County Department of Health Services, ABC15 mapped out each ZIP code in Maricopa County with the most reported STD and HIV cases.
More specifically, our team filtered every ZIP code in Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Queen Creek, Scottsdale, Tempe and Ahwatukee.
Nearly every ZIP code in the East Valley made it to this high-case list, totaling 80 cases of HIV.
While this number may seem low compared to the rest of Maricopa County, it doesn’t factor in the additional 1 in 7 people who have the virus but aren’t aware that they’re infected.
HIV can happen to anyone. At any time. We are all vulnerable.
But learning about your risks and knowing your status – positive or negative – can empower you to take charge of your health, enjoy safer sex and prevent you from getting or spreading the virus.
Every day, the compassionate and qualified team at Southwest Center for HIV/AIDS works to help people learn their status. We provide resources so that those who test negative stay negative. We link those who test positive to medical care so they can live healthy lives.
The center recently implemented Test & Treat, a first-of-its-kind program in Arizona, that will empower those who test HIV-positive to take charge of their health and access medications on that same day.
Before, many who tested positive had to return home and wait weeks or months before returning to pick up their prescribed treatment.
Test & Treat, which was made possible by a generous donation from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation, will be crucial in ending Arizona’s HIV epidemic.
June 27 marked National HIV Testing Day, a moment when we raised awareness about HIV and HIV testing. However, awareness should not be limited to one day. It should be every day.
The Southwest Center for HIV/AIDS offers free, confidential, and non-judgmental HIV and STI testing to the community at its downtown location, 1101 N. Central Ave., Suite 200, in Phoenix in the Parsons Center for Health and Wellness. More information is available at swhiv.org or 602-307-5330.
It can take as little as 1 minute to learn your HIV status. So, do you have a minute to spare for your health?
Together, we can end HIV.
Jonathan Brier is Southwest Center for HIV/AIDS chief of staff. Lisa M. Fontes, Ph.D., is Southwest Center for HIV/AIDS director of development. Both are passionate about eradicating HIV and AIDS in the East Valley.
