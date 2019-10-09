Foothills group calls for meeting on reforms
In August, I wrote an open letter warning that the Foothills Community Association HOA was in trouble.
Now I am pleased to announce that the team of concerned homeowners with whom I am working is ready to launch its campaign to reform the FCA.
We will hold an open meeting in the Multipurpose Room at the Pecos Community Center, 17010 S. 48th Street, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
We will discuss our five-point reform package, and we will begin our drive to collect signatures on a petition that will compel the Board to put our reforms up for an open vote.
I will describe these reforms briefly below, and much more information about them and other issues are on our website:
There are many serious issues facing the FCA, and we will need a serious Board to deal with them. I have addressed some previously, such as its procurement policy. Here are a few other examples:
Properly addressing the 14th Way and Dry Creek Road problem could be quite expensive, but it needs to be done.
Some homeowners are having problems with exterior walls. The FCA cannot simply tell them that they must pay the entire cost of repairs.
The landscaping has deteriorated in many areas and needs to be restored.
The Foothills Golf Club is in financial trouble, as evidenced by its overdue property taxes. The board already is not enforcing the existing agreement for management of lakes. We have no idea how much this may be costing the FCA. And there has been no discussion of how the board would cope if the Golf Club suffers that same fate as the Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course.
There are serious problems with numerous electrical hazards on the FCA property. At the July meeting, the board president repeatedly tried to cut off a homeowner who was describing the various electrical safety hazards in a presentation. The president was shouted down by the interested audience several times so the homeowner could finish.
We have developed a package of five reforms to the FCA’s bylaws which will address key immediate problems and lay the groundwork for addressing these looming problems:
Implementing a procurement policy that conforms to industry best practices standards
Implementing an election policy that ensures free and fair elections
Implementing electronic voting
Updating the FCA’s very outdated Bylaws
Establishing term limits
Over the past several months, we have seen the effect of homeowner pressure. First, we compelled the board to reverse its position on the requirements for bylaws amendments, thus making our reform package viable.
We have now pushed the board into producing a procurement policy (which falls short of what is needed, but it is at least a start), exploring electronic voting, and agreeing to have a vote on term limits.
This leaves only two items on our reform package about which the board has not taken some position: a proper election policy and updating the bylaws. These both should be non-controversial.
We are pushing forward with our reform package so that these reforms will be memorialized in the bylaws (so there can be no backtracking) and so that they will be in place for the April 2020 election.
We invite all FCA members to our public meeting on October 17. This includes both homeowners and corporate members. Working together, we can take these first crucial steps to fix our HOA.
- David Randolph
Cyclists in Ahwatukee should ‘stop being victims’
I am incredulous. Most all paved roads in the world are made for automobiles not bicycles. Road cyclists are fortunate and take advantage of these paved roads. For these people to say they want the roads fixed to be safer for bikes when drivers are not making the same complaint means that these cyclists:
Need to be more skilled
Should simply avoid these particular dangerous sections
Ride a different bike that won’t have trouble in these sections
I ride six to eight hours a week but strictly mountain bike and almost always up on South Mountain. Only about an hour a week is on the paved road to get to and from the mountain. The common complaint that most moutain bikers usually have is when the off-road trails are made too easy/safe.
These privileged road cyclists worked with the City of Phoenix to have Desert Foothills Parkway made into one traffic lane and one bicycle lane. Fortunately, this ridiculous proposal did not come to pass.
Road cyclists, adapt to the situation and stop being victims.
-Scott Lideen
Alternative medicine beats mainstream medicine
In America we have a dual health system. One is mainstream medicine, headed by the FDA. Under its leadership the health care of America is medically archaic and unaffordable.
The second is alternative medicine. One might ask: Can it cure cancer, diabetes, or Althzeimer's? Diabetes doesn't have a disease cell to cure, but diabetes can be eliminated. Aside from this, it can cure more diseases than main stream medicine.
Remember Dwight Clark, the 49er player, who had ALS ? Or the inoperatable brain tumor, of Sen. John McCain? In both cases, the end result was death because of the inadequate health care system.
Both cases could have easily been cured by the alternative medicine. Not being a doctor, I know that I could have cured them both by hyperbarac oxygen treatment, or a half dozen other medicines in alternative medicine.
I would hope that President Trump will make an effort to eliminate the FDA, and revamp the present health care system, to give the public the premium health care that they deserve.
Our present system is a system of trying to cure diseases and our alternative system is built on disease prevention, using all natural nutrients. I will state that an alternative medical system will cost far less than our present system, and be far better.
-Don Crook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.