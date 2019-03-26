Local business owner one of the ‘faces of the Chamber’

Madhu Chadha hasn’t been in Ahwatukee much more than a year, but businesses already know who she is.
That’s because the Texas transplant is an ambassador for the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber’s ambassadors assist in facilitating all events and are known as the “face of the chamber.” They also serve as mentors to new members and maintain relationships with existing members to help them maximize their membership benefits.
That’s a busy job, as former Chamber director Gina Jenkins explained:
“On any given month the chamber can host four to eight ribbon cuttings in addition to mixers, referral groups, Women In Business events, public policy events and signature events – all of which ambassadors play a role in the success.”
Chadha, president of WSI-Optimized Web Solutions, is a certified digital marketing consultant who helps businesses realize the full profit potential offered by Internet technologies.
She has over 18 years of experience in helping companies achieve double-digit growth. WSI is a full-service web development and digital marketing company serving small and medium-sized businesses.
Chadha’s company specializes in web design, web development, maintenance, search engine optimization, pay-per-click advertising, and social media marketing. She is also a Linkedin expert and is frequently invited to talk on this topic.
Ambassadorship is in her blood.
Back in San Antonio, she was a member of that city’s chamber as well as an ambassador. She also served on the board of a nonprofit called Awaaz and belonged to the local Rotary club.
She helped these organizations with their websites and managed their social media. She joined Ahwatukee Chamber as soon as she moved to meet new people and network with other small-business owners.
Chadha is currently the vice president of public relations of Ahwatukee Toastmasters.
“The Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce is grateful for the time outside of their own businesses that ambassadors volunteer on a monthly basis,” Jenkins said.
Information: 480-467-4435, mchadha@wsitopwebdesigners.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.