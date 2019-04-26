Summit fifth graders create Bolin Plaza guide

In an effort to make Arizona history more meaningful to their peers, the Summit School of Ahwatukee fifth grade class produced a guided walking tour of the Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza and the more than 30 monuments that honor prominent Arizonans and significant events affecting the state.
The 25 students in Kelly Makay’s class worked with Michael Cady, an Arizona historian and former history teacher of 40 years who has volunteered at the Capitol Museum the past five years and leads a monthly architectural tour at the historic building.
The 10-acre Wesley Bolin Plaza, located east of the State Capitol building, is a popular site for students of all ages – but especially those in fourth grade as they study Arizona history.
Summit School fifth grader Gio Valentini remembers a school tour of the plaza as a fourth grader where he was part of the audio tour research and production.
“When I visited the Wesley Bolin Plaza in fourth grade, I didn’t know anything and I was confused like 90 percent of the rest of the class,” Gio said, adding:
“But when I learned about it and realized what Arizona history is all about, I realized we were missing out. So, it’s a good feeling to do this to help kids understand.”
One of the first lessons the Summit School fifth grade class needed to research was “who was Wesley Bolin?”
Makay and colleague Tom Pray helped them research the man for whom the plaza, established in 1978, was named.
They learned the Missouri-born Bolin was Arizona’s longest-serving secretary of state at 28 years and the shortest-tenured governor – in office only five months before his fatal heart attack at 68.
Bolin became governor upon the resignation of Gov. Raul Hector Castro, who had been appointed U.S. Ambassador to Argentina by President Jimmy Carter.
The students produced a guided walking tour using the OtoCast App which can be seen and heard under “Wesley Bolin Memorial Tour.”
They researched and wrote the scripts on the various monuments they selected, and voiced their scripts on the audio.
Case Vanden Bosch, 11, selected the Ernest W. McFarland monument.
“He was a very important person who helped our state,” explained Case. “He was the only one to serve the highest position in all three branches of state government. He was a U.S. Senator, governor and chief justice of the Arizona Supreme Court. The memorial is very eye-catching because it’s a pretty tall, white arch.”
Case, an Ahwatukee resident of five years after moving from Tennessee, said the class used their individual iPads to research, but also utilized print articles provided by his teacher.
“We had a lot of information and got to study a lot,” he said.
Students Kate Field and Isabella Cantwell selected the Arizona Pioneer Women Memorial.
“A lot of history includes a lot of men in the world so I wanted to do something about women changing the world,” explained Kate, who is in her first year at Summit School after moving from Australia.
“A lot of people don’t know that the statute was dedicated by the Daughters of Utah, and it symbolizes all the pioneer women and all their hard work they went through to get here,” Kate added.
Besides research and writing, there was another boon to this project said Kate, 11: “We did a lot of performances for other classes and I definitely improved my performance skills and my confidence in speaking. The whole thing was very fascinating.”
Vittoria Valentini, the twin sister of Gio, chose the Arizona Police K-9 Memorial.
“I have two toy poodles, and I really love dogs so I thought it was a cool and inspiring and meaningful memorial,” she said. “This was dedicated to honor Arizona Police dogs, K-9s, who gave their lives in the line of duty. And I thought it was interesting that the dogs could sniff out illegal materials, track down criminals and find missing people by the scent of their clothes.”
Gio and Phia Fisher researched and provided their audio portion on the Arizona Fallen Firefighters Memorial.
“I chose it because I liked the firefighters theme and wanted to study it,” said Gio. “And there were a lot of interesting things about it. It started in 1902 when the first firefighter died. It has a bell tower and 10 life-size bronze statues and it was dedicated in 2015.”
Gio hopes others who tour the Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza will come away awed by that as well as the others.
“I think it helps people to remember the firefighters who we lost in the line of duty in our state,” he stated. “People should go to this Plaza - you don’t have to stay long, but at least look at the memorials.”
The Summit fifth graders presented their reports at a public event at the Historic Arizona Supreme Court Chamber in the Capitol building and led the audience through the Plaza utilizing their guided audio tour.
Their teachers were proud of all that they accomplished throughout the months-long project.
“Once the students heard they could create a product for the community, they were hooked,” said Makay. “The students exceeded the fifth grade standards in reading, writing, speaking and presenting.”
“By giving the students a choice and voice in what they learned about, this led to amazing and sustained inquiry in the classroom. I’m so proud of these student historians,”
Michael Cady, a Phoenix resident and ASU alum for both his undergraduate and master’s degrees, is an avid historian who claims Arizona history as his passion. He, too, voiced praise for the students and teacher with whom he worked on the project.
“For a project such as this you need three things. First, you need a creative, skilled and courageous teacher such as Kelly Makay. Project-based learning requires a real professional, and they have one in this classroom,” he said.
“Second, you need some terrific students, and having had the privilege of working with these students I can say they were bright, fully engaged, and also having a lot of fun while learning about our state and its people. And third, you need a great idea, and the podcast tour of Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza, led by fifth graders, is a great idea. These students gave back to their community by their efforts, and I loved being a part of the project.”
