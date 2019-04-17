Mother-daughter herbal team marks 2 decades

A Chandler holistic center designed to boost customers’ minds, bodies and spirits is celebrating 20 years in business.
Mother and daughter team Vicki Greener and Brittney Sounart aim to spread wellness at their Desert Sage Herbs retail store at 1728 N. Alma School Road.
The center, which sells medicinal herbs, essential oils, spices, crystals and many different gift items, held a 20th anniversary party April 6.
“We have holistic health,” Greener said. “Our main thing is herbs, medicinal herbs, herbal teas, black teas, green teas. We have about 350 jars of herbs. All our herbs are organic or wildcrafted. It’s very important to us that everything is non-GMO (genetically modified organism).
“We’re known for our essential oils; they’re all high-grade, therapeutic grade – well-crafted, authentic, pure oils,” Greener added. “We just provide a really great service so people can buy small amounts with these products. We also have gift items and some crystal.”
Desert Sage Herbs sells about 350 different jars of herbs and some popular ones are chamomile, nettle leaf, lavender and peppermint. Customers can buy loose herbs, which they usually prepare as teas or can buy them as tinctures that are mixed with water for drinking.
Sounart is a registered herbalist with the American Herbalists Guild and she provides private, herbal consultations where her clients get their own blended teas customized to treat their ailments. She also has a bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in business from Arizona State University.
A mother of girls Siena, 15, and Kali, 11, Sounart helps women with fertility and the process of going through pregnancy without medication. She also dvises them on ways to use herbs with babies after they are born.
“My mom and I do lots of community classes at the shop on herbs [and] essential oils, making a lot of natural bath and body products,” Sounart said, adding:
“I like to support the new process of bringing new life into this world but in a more natural way. I like to help bring us back into that.”
Greener taught in elementary schools for 20 years and has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from ASU, and has done graduate work in elementary education. She also previously taught parenting classes in community colleges in the Valley.
She studied as an aromatic specialist and continues her aromatherapy training. She is also a certified Feng Shui practitioner, as well as a soul and past life coach.
“Anything that deals with making a healthy home or healthy families, that’s where I’m coming from,” Greener said.
Customers can try custom blends of essential oils Greener developed, including ones to decrease pain or help the immune system or reduce stress.
Lavender, citruses and frankincense are among some of the popular essential oils shoppers buy at Desert Sage Herbs. Many customers are stressed, having trouble sleeping, overly worked and in pain, Greener and Sounart said.
Sounart said one customer said her father had started chemotherapy and had sores “all over his mouth.” The client bought carrier oils, including one with St. John’s Wort that her father rubbed on his sores.
The carrier oils are essential oils that are more concentrated. Desert Sage Herbs offers bottles and jars and carries oils in bulk so shoppers can buy just an ounce of an oil if that is all they want.
“Really there’s probably 20 to 30 different things one herb can do,” Sounart said.
Greener said she recommended essential oils in a tranquility blend for a man who had “terrible, terrible anxiety” and could not go near people. After using the aromatherapy and taking deep breaths, he said he could go into a mall again for the first time in a long time.
Desert Sage Herbs also sells books about herbs and oils, as well as a variety of spices including turmeric and ginger people could use in dishes such as curry.
The center also sells spices that can be used for therapeutic purposes to make their own capsules or mix in smoothies. Some other spices offered are cinnamon, clove, coriander, basil and oregano.
“We also carry blends of spices, too, like Mexican seasoning or Italian seasoning or herbs de Provence,” Sounart said.
Several independent practitioners provide healing treatments in the building. An esthetician offers facials using all-natural products; a reflexologist treats feet, hands, faces and ears; and a neuromuscular therapist offers deep tissue massage techniques to help alleviate injuries and improve alignment.
After previously running their business out of space in a strip mall on the southwest corner of Ray and Rural roads, Greener and Sounart bought the building where Desert Sage Herbs is located on Alma School Road, just south of Warner Road.
“That was always my dream,” Greener said. “When we were in that strip mall, it was nothing but retail. We wanted space where people could get support physically on their bodies.”
The business offers a lot of community classes including a popular one on using herbs to get better sleep and reduce stress and anxiety. Shoppers can choose from jewelry and crystals they can carry in their pockets or large crystals with lights in them.
“We’re just here to educate the community and so we can empower them, help their own life and their family,” Sounart said.
Desert Sage Herbs is located at 1728 N. Alma School Road and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
Information: desertsageherbs.com
