Valley dancer Brown comes home for performance in Mesa

Clifton Brown of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater said he’s known that he wanted to be a professional dancer since he was 4.
His real a-ha moment came at the Goodyear Library, where he discovered an Ailey VHS.
“I had never seen concert dance before,” said Brown, who attended South Mountain High as a freshman and then finished at New School for the Arts and Academics in Tempe. “I had been on the commercial side growing up. I always thought dancing professionally would be in music videos or on MTV.”
But he connected to it.
At 19, he moved to New York to continue with the BFA program that Ailey has in conjunction with Fordham University. After a year, Brown auditioned for the company, still not entirely sure if dance was the career path for him.
“Everyone has those forks-in-the-road moments in their life, and for me, it was deciding between continuing school and studying something else, or dancing professionally,” Brown said.
Now, Brown is performing the pieces he saw on that VHS tape years ago with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, which hits the Mesa Arts Center’s stage Friday, March 29, and Saturday, March 30.
This year marks the 60th anniversary of Alvin Ailey Dance Theater. The tour features two pieces: a love letter to Alvin Ailey by Ronald K. Brown and a tribute to the company’s six decades.
Along with several other traditional Ailey pieces, guests will see “Juba,” the first full piece choreographed by artistic director Robert Battle. Brown said the piece is an abstract representation of African-American folk dance from the Caribbean during times of slavery.
Brown spoke highly of Jamar Roberts, a fellow dancer who choreographed two pieces for the show, “Gêmeos” and “Members Don’t Get Weary.”
“Gêmeos” demonstrates Roberts’ relationship with his brother, an athlete. “Members Don’t Get Weary” is influenced by the blues, specifically the historic and present take on the style. It shows the current social landscape of America.
Another piece that Brown touted was “Stack Up” by Talley Beatty, a high-energy performance with music from disco groups like Earth, Wind & Fire.
“It’s jazz-dance influenced, upbeat rhythms and shows all of the layers of the people who live in a city,” Brown said. “There are lower-class people living in the streets and rich upper class, and the interactions between them.”
The company will perform a well-known Ailey piece, “Revelations,” which is “a cultural representation of African-American people that is timeless.” Brown said it is a crowd pleaser, and the audience’s energy builds along with the story.
He calls the performance “inclusive,” as the concepts of the company’s dances welcome all types of people to portray their own experiences.
“Dance is for the people and we should always bring it back to them,” he said.
If You Go
What: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
Where: Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St., Mesa
When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 29, and Saturday, March 30
Tickets: $41-$65
Information: 480-641-6500, mesaartscenter.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.