Centennial teacher Kayka Velastegui holds a certificate she received for leading her class to well-above-average improvement academically over the previous school year. Congratulating her are John Kloc of Home BenefitIQ, who with Barefoot Pools, helped pay for gift cards for the 50 honored teachers; Centennial Principal Michelle Anderson, Kyrene Superintendent Jan Vesely and an unidentified Barefoot Pools representative.