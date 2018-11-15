He didn’t make it to the runoff, but Ahwatukee resident Moses Sanchez says he has no regrets about his bid to become Phoenix’s next mayor.
“We’re disappointed but we ran a really good campaign,” the businessman and educator said. “We had the right issues and the right people and hopefully we’ve changed the conservation. Hopefully, they’ll talk about poverty. They’ll talk about homelessness. They’ll talk about infrastructure and the core services because they need to be addressed.
Ahwatukee residents face another election in March to fill the remaining two years of the unfinished term of former Mayor Greg Stanton, who coasted to victory last week in his bid for Congress, defeating Republican Dr. Stephen Ferrara by a 20-point margin, according to unofficial and incomplete results.
And they’ll be asked to choose between two former City Council Democrats – Kate Gallego and Daniel Valenzuela – after Sanchez failed to capture a berth in the two-candidate runoff. A runoff is required by law when no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote.
Unofficial, incomplete results showed Gallego getting 45 percent of the vote and Valenzuela getting 26 percent. Sanchez came in third with 19 percent, leaving Libertarian businessman Nicholas Sarwark with 11 percent.
Sanchez had figured that if he could capture 90,000 votes, he’d get in the runoff. He received just under 62,000 votes, according to unofficial results, as opposed to about 148,000 for Gallego and 86,000 for Valenzuela.
“I think big developer dollars mattered,” referring to the war chest Gallego had amassed that included thousands in contributions from developers.
“I think I spent like $3 a vote and she spent $15,” Sanchez quipped.
During his campaign, Sanchez had stressed a back-to-basics approach in City Hall, pointing out that City Council had become a political insider’s route to the mayor’s office. Phoenix has not had a mayor who was not a City Council member in more than 30 years.
He contended that “political insiders have gamed the system at City Hall. All too often success is determined by who you know and the size of your checkbook – and hardworking Phoenicians are left without a champion.”
Sanchez isn’t moping after the defeat, however, and was losing no time getting back in the groove with his digital marketing company, Nonnahs – the backward spelling of his partner-daughter Shannon.
When he began his campaign at the beginning of the year, he handed over the day-to-day affairs of the business to Shannon and he said he had met with the staff already – to plot with his daughter the company’s next moves.
He also was planning to leave for Europe on a vacation this week with his wife, and keeping active in the Navy reserves, where he is a few years shy of 25 years of service.
“I’m going back into the business and into the business world, Sanchez said, adding that he already has received a slew of job offers,
“I’ve gotten a lot of interesting job offers, but I’m not going to do anything right away. My wife says it’s like asking your wife if she wants to have a baby right after she’s had a baby.”
Asked whether he would consider a run for the City Council seat now held by Ahwatukee resident Sal DiCiccio, who will have termed out when his current term expires in 2022, Sanchez was noncommittal.
“There’s more than one way to serve the community,” he said. “I’m reenergized and want to advocate for nonprofits that support veterans. There are a lot of amazing organizations out there.”
