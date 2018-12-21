Gov. Doug Ducey has signaled to East Valley and other Republican legislators that they should back off plans to repeal or reduce a new $32-a-vehicle registration fee to pay to operate the Highway Patrol.
Ducey said last week that the $10.4 billion budget he signed for the current fiscal year is built on the presumption that the state will collect $185 million from the new fee. That’s enough to pay not just for the Highway Patrol but also provide an extra 10 percent.
More to the point, the governor said the new budget he will propose next month for the coming fiscal year also will rely on the revenues from that fee.
The fee puts Ducey on a collision course next year with at least some Republican legislators – including Gilbert Rep. Warren Petersen, who decried the fee when it was passed.
Petersen called it “the worst kind of tax increase’’ because it was being done without any idea of the price tag on motorists.
“We’re going to tell an unelected bureau craft to go ahead and raise these fees to whatever he wants to,’’ he complained.
Ducey’s comments also put him at odds with Republican Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita of Scottsdale, who already has introduced legislation to repeal it.
Calling its enactment “sneaky,’’ she wants to repeal the fee, which applies to every car, truck, motorcycle and trailer.
Ugenti-Rita said it’s bad enough that her colleagues used an end-run around the Arizona Constitution to avoid having to get a two-thirds vote for the fee, designed to fund the state Highway Patrol. But she said what added insult to injury is that lawmakers were told the fee would be in the $18-a-vehicle range, not 75 percent higher.
Ducey sidestepped questions last week about whether voters – and the lawmakers who approved the fee – were misled because they were told when it was first approved that the fee would be in the $18 range.
His spokesman Patrick Ptak said the dollars are needed to free up cash for road construction and repair, “especially in rural areas of the state where resources are badly needed.’’
“Any reforms to that fee should be responsible and keep these priorities in mind.’’
It’s not just Ducey who is concerned. Rep. Noel Campbell, R-Prescott, the architect of the fee, also agrees there is a need for the additional dollars for road construction and maintenance.
But Campbell, like Ugenti-Rita, is irked that the fee is so much higher than he was told when he proposed it – and so much higher than he told his colleagues to get their votes.
Part of that is because the $32 fee is levied when a vehicle is registered. So anyone who has a multi-year registration – up to five years – is exempt until then. And then the Highway Patrol budget ended up being larger than lawmakers were told.
Campbell wants to revamp the fee to make it fairer and lower it back to the original $18 promise.
But Ugenti-Rita said that misses the point that the fee was adopted through trickery to avoid having to get a two-thirds vote of the House and Senate. And Ugenti-Rita said if the money is really needed – and the levy is popular enough – it can be done in a way she says is legal, with the necessary two-thirds vote.
And if it can’t get the margin?
“Is that a justification to be tricky and circumvent the will of the people?’’ she responded.
That will of the people is a 1992 voter-approved constitutional amendment requiring a two-thirds vote for any new or increased tax or fee.
Unable to marshal that support, lawmakers instead empowered ADOT Director John Halikowski to compute the fee based on raising enough money to fund the Highway Patrol, with an extra 10 percent built in. And since it was Halikowski imposing the fee, the legislation to authorize him to do that required a simple majority vote.
Ugenti-Rita conceded that, strictly speaking, the maneuver is legal. The Arizona Supreme Court just last year upheld the legality of a similar mechanism to impose a fee on hospitals to pay for expansion of the state’s health care program for the poor.
That reasoning, however, left her unimpressed.
“If the government’s justification is ‘Just because I can, I will,’ that’s a bad one,’’ she said.
“I don’t think the public appreciates that,’’ Ugenti-Rita said. “Just because you found a sneaky way around it is not a good enough justification.’’
The reason for the Highway Patrol fee is even more complicated.
Another constitutional provision says that any dollars raised from the use of Arizona roads, mainly gasoline taxes and vehicle registration fees, can be spent solely for those roads. But in prior efforts to balance the budget, lawmakers and governors have siphoned off those dollars to pay for at least part of the Highway Patrol based on the argument that the agency promotes highway safety.
What that did is leave fewer dollars for needed road construction and repair.
The road repair financial problem is complicated by the fact that the state’s 18-cent-a-gallon gasoline tax has not been raised since 1991. While more vehicles are on the road, they are more fuel efficient, meaning motorists are buying fewer gallons of gas for every mile they travel.
Campbell figured that a separate fee to pay for Highway Patrol would free up those gasoline taxes for what he said is the intended purpose.
The fee was approved by a 35-24 margin in the House and 17-13 in the Senate, margins enough to authorize Halikowski to compute and impose a fee, but not enough for lawmakers to set the fee themselves.
The governor, for his part, isn’t hearing any of it.
“That’s been passed,’’ he said. “There is a fee.’’
And as far as how much that fee is, “we will leave it to ADOT.’’
Ugenti-Rita told Capitol Media Services she won’t be deterred from pursuing the issue even with the threat of a Ducey veto.
“I understand that’s a real possibility,’’ she said.
