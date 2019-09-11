A Chandler mother has scheduled a walk to distribute suicide-prevention door hangars in the area of Aprende Middle School, from where two alumni and one student have taken their lives over the last five or six years.
The walk will begin at 8 a.m. Sept. 15 in the parking lot of the Chandler Police Department’s Desert Breeze Substation, 251 N. Desert Breeze Blvd., and likely last two hours, according to Eduarda Shroder, the organizer.
To mark Suicide Prevention Month, Shroder and three other members of Parents for Suicide Prevention — Karianna Ritenour-Blanchard, Suzanne Whitaker and Lorie Warnock — are distributing door hangars that include warning signs of suicidal tendencies, phone numbers to call for help and a basic reminder for kids who feel there’s no way out: “Please reach out…You are not alone.”
People who want to help circulate the door hangers can email kjoyBlanchard@gmail.com.
Shroder’s children, who now are at Arizona State University, attended Aprende and she said that school’s grim legacy is something she will never forget.
Two students — including Warnock’s son Mitch — went on to attend Corona del Sol High School but never lived long enough to graduate. Mitch took his life at home and another student took his life right on Corona’s campus.
A third student took his life before he even graduated from Aprende.
Anyone is invited to join the march and Shroder is encouraging parents to attend since unaccompanied children are not allowed to walk without adult escorts.
Participants should bring water
and a hat.
People who have questions about the march can email eduarda.m.schroder@gmail.com.
