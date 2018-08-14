It’s easy to dismiss the upcoming trailhead improvement projects at South Mountain Park because their scale is so much smaller than the extensive makeover performed a year ago at Pima Canyon.
But the improvements planned for later this year at the busy Desert Foothills trailhead and the convenient Beverly Canyon trailhead should contribute to more visitors enjoying the park, even if it’s just a matter of having a clean restroom to use or having a ramada available for a picnic.
With both projects, Phoenix Parks and Recreation hopes to build on its successes at Pima Canyon, despite some controversy that forced an overhaul of their original plan because of pushback from neighbors.
Following the Pima Canyon game plan, the department will replace a group of portable toilets at Desert Foothills with two modern flush toilets. The restrooms will be located in the center of a small parking lot that almost always fills up during the cooler months, when hikers and bicyclists flock to enjoy the popular Telegraph Trail.
A new ramada will be built closer to the trailhead, located on the south side of the park off Desert Foothills Boulevard.
Beverly Canyon, off 46th Street on the south side of the park, will feature a repaved parking lot and two new ramadas, but the improvements are limited to avoid disrupting historic artifacts, which will be highlighted through interpretive signage.
“We’re repeating the lessons we’ve learned through Pima Canyon,’’ said Joe Diaz, lead landscape architect for Phoenix parks, adding that the Pima Canyon facelift has worked out better than anticipated.
Mike Francis, parks supervisor for South Mountain Park and the Rio Salado habitat, said he has received reports from rangers that the parking lots and new bathrooms are cleaner than before the improvements, which cost about $2 million.
Park officials allayed some concerns of residents by scuttling plans for a parking lot nearer to their homes that would have blocked their view and increased noise.
Some residents still were upset about the digging through desert to install a waterline leading to the new bathrooms, which replaced antiquated and smelly portable toilets at the busiest trailhead in the park.
“I think that people appreciate it so much that they are taking better care of it” by disposing of trash properly, Francis said. “We’ve carried forward some of those concerns into our next designs.”
Francis said the improvements at Desert Foothills and Beverly Canyon are each anticipated to cost about $1.1 million. The funds come from the proceeds from a small sales tax authorized by Phoenix voters through the Phoenix Parks and Preserves Initiative.
The series of improvements are all part of the five-year, $23 million South Mountain Trails and Preserve Master Plan. Other improvements – maybe about two years from now – will include better signage aimed at avoiding confusion on the matrix of trails.
A new trail, the Guadalupe Loop Perimeter Trail, is planned to run between Pima Canyon and Desert Foothills in a couple of years, Francis said.
Diaz said the final plan at Pima Canyon used new ramadas to create a sense of place near the trailheads and that the same concept is being used at Desert Foothills, where there is no room to add more parking.
The Pima Canyon project also involved some improvements to nearby trails and the elimination of illegal spur trails, created by the use of all terrain vehicles and hikers taking shortcuts. Workers eliminated 23 miles of such spider trails while the Pima Canyon trail head was closed during the renovations.
“Beverly Canyon is a little trickier for us. There’s a lot of archeology. We have to be very careful. We are staying with the same footprint,’’ Diaz said.
He said interpretative signs will be installed, describing the significance of nearby petroglyphs.
Because of its limited size, Beverly Canyon has always been overshadowed by Pima Canyon, which offers connections to many different trails.
“It’s kind of one of our hidden trailheads, one that is underrated,’’ Diaz said.
