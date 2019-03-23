The Phoenix Streets Transportation Department is planning to take away two of Desert Foothills Parkway’s four lanes and turn them into bike lanes – but City Councilman Sal DiCiccio said the plan won’t go through unless neighboring homeowners associations give the go-ahead.
And Sam Stone, DiCiccio’s chief of staff, said opposition to the plan has been so great – even among cyclists – that “it might be time for Streets to just move on.”
Notices were recently sent to some Ahwatukee residents, though the department has created confusion as to whether the new bike lanes would extend from Fifth Avenue to Chandler Boulevard or to 12th Street, which some residents say isn’t even on a map.
DiCiccio said the proposed lanes would link up with the multi-use path that will run along the north rim of the South Mountain Parkway.
The plan already is generating anger among some residents, who warn the already nightmarish traffic delays during pick-up and drop-off times at Altadena Middle and Cerritos Elementary schools will get even worse.
“It will create some traffic, but on the other hand, it’s part of the city’s effort to improve the quality of life. It’s a big deal for cyclists,” DiCiccio said. “I’m not a biker, but many people like to get out and ride their bikes in the community.”
But DiCiccio said he will be holding a public hearing on the department’s plans and that nothing will happen until he finds out how nearby residents feel.
“I told the Streets Department we need to get feedback from the communities out there,” he said, adding that he’s already received both complaints and encouragement for the department’s plan.
It’s unclear if the hearing would be part of the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee agenda either in April or May.
The Streets Department has no timeline for the project since DiCiccio is insisting it wait until it has a better idea of how residents feel about it. No date has yet been set for the public hearing.
Some opponents have complained that the plan would create a hazard not only for bikers but young students, pedestrians and even motorists.
The two schools’ enrollment totals close to 1,500 students, and scores of vehicles line up for drop-offs and pickups when school is in session.
People can send written comments on the proposal by April 10 to: bike@phoenix.gov.
Log In
