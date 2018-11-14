Besides winning, Ahwatukee’s newest state representative had a primary goal each day on the campaign trail.
“Home for bedtime, making sure I was there to put my daughter to sleep,” said Jennifer Jermaine, 38, the Chandler management consultant to nonprofits and mother of a 2 ½-year-old daughter who last week captured second place in the four-way race for two State House seats in Legislative District 18.
Her election with 27.6 percent of the vote turned LD18 into the 11th all-Democratic legislative district out of the 30 districts in Arizona. The other seat is held by Rep. Mitzi Epstein of Tempe, who easily captured the top spot in the four-way race and ended Ahwatukee incumbent Rep. Jill Norgaard’s hope for a third term and blunted Tempe attorney Greg Patterson’s return to the Legislature.
A transplant from the Bay Area who moved to Arizona with her husband Michael in 2011, Jermaine said she got interested in running for office last year after a coalition of activists launched the petition drive to put the Legislature’s expanded voucher program on the ballot.
“When we were moving, we looked carefully at school districts because we wanted our daughter to have a good education,” she said. “I could see what was happening to public education and I wanted to do something about it.”
She and her husband ended up settling in the Kyrene School District.
As she knocked on an estimated 10,000 doors during the campaign, Jermaine discovered that her concerns reflected those of most of the people she met.
“I’d say 85 percent were concerned about education,” she said, adding she wasn’t surprised because education “is the foundation of our economy.”
Jermaine said she worked “worked closely as a team” with Epstein and incumbent LD18 Sen. Sean Bowie.
Jermaine, 38, brings to her new job extensive experience in nonprofit and advocacy.
A former chamber of commerce membership director, she touted her “wide breadth of knowledge about how government, nonprofits and industry interact on local, national and international levels” and her understanding of “how all the sectors are inter-connected and dependent on each other.”
With a bachelor’s degree in international business with a focus on trade policy and a master’s in public administration, she has been most vocal about the need for a moratorium on any more cuts in corporate taxes “until we figure how to restore the funding to our public education system, universities and community colleges.”
That restoration, she has said, “is a long-term investment in our future workforce and economic growth.”
It wasn’t until Thursday at her first Democratic caucus meeting that her victory “all started to set in,” and Jermaine said she was “surprised and relieved” by the election results.
She also said she found her main support in her husband, who “was on board from the start because he saw how frustrated I was with” the Legislature’s attitude toward public education.
On leave from her job since Aug. 1, she hasn’t decided yet when – or even if – she’ll resume or whether she’ll devote all her time at least initially to her new role as a legislator.
“It’s been a financial sacrifice for our family,” Jermaine admitted, adding that she’s excited about the upcoming session, for which she’ll start preparing by participating in a boot camp for new legislators that will be held next month.
And she also has her first legislative goal in mind: “I want to work on special education funding so that the funding follows the student wherever the student goes.”
