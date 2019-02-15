On the week of the first anniversary of the Valentine’s Day massacre at a Florida high school, Chandler city and school officials unveiled a new coordinated approach to safety in Kyrene and Chandler Unified schools that focuses on prevention as well as training teachers and other staff in basic life-saving techniques in case the worse should happen.
Although Chandler police and fire officials said they are training designated safety teams from each Kyrene and Chandler Unified school in their jurisdiction, the two districts’ officials said those teams will extend that training to staff at schools in neighboring municipalities. Kyrene covers Ahwatukee, Tempe and Guadalupe while Chandler Unified has schools in Gilbert and Queen Creek.
The genesis of the School Emergency Response Team was the Feb. 14, 2018, slaying of 15 students and two staff at a high school in Parkland, Florida, said Chandler Police Chief Sean Duggan.
Duggan and Chandler Fire Chief Tom Dwiggins had their departments develop a joint training exercise to simulate a response to an active-shooter incident and realized school personnel should be involved.
While the SERT program includes the development of tactical measures, it also involves training students through drills in how to protect themselves during an attack and training teachers and staff how to administer life-saving techniques on the wounded until first responders can arrive.
“There’s always a gap between the time a call is made to 911 and the time emergency crews arrive,” Dwiggins noted.
To that end, staffers have been trained in “Stop the Bleed” techniques being promulgated by the U.S. Homeland Security Department as well as CPR and other techniques so that lives can be saved before skilled paramedics arrive at the scene.
In addition, Chandler police and fire have made “threat and vulnerability assessments” of school buildings to identify infrastructure weaknesses that could either help an attacker or hinder potential victims’ escape or ability evade an assault.
Additionally, staffers are being trained to identify situations where people are exhibiting troubling behavior.
In addition, all schools in both districts are monitored by numerous closed-circuit cameras that feed into a central monitoring room.
Chandler Police David Levoy said the SERT program is the first of its kind in Arizona and may be the first in the nation.
Asked about the level of communication between his department and those police agencies who have jurisdiction over Chandler Unified and Kyrene schools in other communities, he said:
“These types of concepts will be shared, but more particularly the East Valley Chiefs Association, the Arizona Chiefs Association, you get together these chiefs, especially if there’s a successful program that’s been well received, and they’re going to discuss those things. That’s when those ideas get shared – at the executive level.”
The SERT plan adds additional layers of prevention and response for Chandler Unified, which as a whole has significantly more school resource officers – armed police assigned to campus – than Kyrene.
Five of Chandler’s six high schools have SROs and of its nine junior highs, two have fulltime SROs and three others have part-time officers. Only Kyrene’s two middle schools in Chandler have SROs.
Chandler Unified spokesman Terry Locke said his district wants 13 more SROs and Kyrene Superintendent Jan Vesely last month told her school board that she was buoyed by Gov. Doug Ducey’s proposal in his 2019-20 budget to fund more SROs.
Ducey wants to cover applications for three-year grants to cover the salaries of 89 SROs at school districts that applied but didn’t receive funding.
Although 203 schools had sought grants, only 119 got them before the money ran out.
“Kyrene is very excited,” about Ducey’s proposal, Vesely told her school board last month because “it means that we will be able to restore our school resource officers both in our Ahwatukee schools as well as in Tempe.”
But it’s unclear whether Ducey’s plan will pass the Legislature.
One vocal opponent of adding SROs to more campus is new Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman, whose spokesperson told New Times last month:
“The superintendent supports an approach to school safety that focuses on increased funding for mental health services and more school counselors. She does not support the vision of having an SRO in every school.”
Both Vesely and Chandler Unified Superintendent Camille Casteel said they were grateful for the leadership and cooperation from Chandler’s fire and police departments in developing the SET plan.
Casteeel noted that the district has hired former New Mexico police officer Tanya Smith as director of school safety for the district and Vesely said, “We have worked hard to put words into actions with specific measures.”
Those measures include secured front offices and a plethora of closed-circuit cameras around each of Kyrene’s 25 schools that are monitored from a central office.
Kyrene is now implementing an additional level of that camera security.
The board last year approved a plan to hire a coordinator for the district’s alarm systems and to install equipment that will give first responders a more complete view of any building during an emergency – making Kyrene the first district in the state with such a system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.