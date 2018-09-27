More than 58,000 Americans were killed and 304,000 injured in the Vietnam War and though it officially ended in 1975, it’s still killing military personnel and hurting their families today.
That grim reminder was made clear last Saturday at the Ahwatukee Recreation Center, where veterans and the families of Vietnam combat casualties from throughout the region gathered for a ceremony and luncheon honoring their service.
Hosted by Ahwatukee American Legion Post 34 and the Ahwatukee Recreation Center Veterans Association, the event was organized by the Gold Star Wives’ Arizona Chapter and made possible by a grant from the Arizona Department of Veterans Services from the funds it collects through specialty license plates honoring veterans.
The luncheon Saturday was the third of five events the department has scheduled throughout Arizona in keeping with Congress’ 2008 declaration establishing a 13-year series of commemorations – from 2012 to 2025 – honoring the more than 2.7 million Americans who served in Vietnam between 1955 and 1975.
Far more millions were personally affected by the war, as noted in a keynote speech by retired Army Col. Patricia Little-Upah, now Banner Behavioral Health Hospital-Scottsdale CEO, who had served as an Army nurse in Vietnam in 1968 and in the Middle East during Desert Storm in 1991.
“There were many who lost loved ones there, and many who continue to lose loved ones because of Agent Orange,” Little-Upah said, referring to the powerful herbicide the U.S. military used to defoliate jungle hideaways and that left untold thousands of American soldiers suffering lifelong ailments – in many cases eventually fatal.
And even more Americans, even today, feel the loss of spouses, parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins and friends who never made it home, she stressed.
“You, the families, are my personal heroes,” she said. “You’re the ones who endured. You’re the ones who suffered just like the ones there suffered.”
Recalling how she was unprepared for the physical and psychological injuries she encountered and the “pain and death you would see on a daily basis there,” Little Upah also offered comfort to the survivors of the fallen soldiers:
“If you lost a loved one there and they were in a military hospital, they did not die alone. Someone was there holding their hand.”
She vowed to “make sure those who are suffering from Agent Orange are cared for,” saying that the U.S. government’s recognition of those herbicide-caused ailments as a service-related injury “is long overdue for you families.”
Various widows and other relatives from the East Valley, Phoenix and Scottsdale could attest to the lingering damage of Agent Orange since their fallen succumbed eventually to the cancers it caused.
The Gold Star Wives’ website states:
“The wives of those that served in Vietnam have heart-wrenching stories about the suffering caused by Agent Orange to their loved ones… We don’t know yet the true effects of that Agent Orange. What we do know is that some of the children and grandchildren born after exposure produced things like spina bifida, children who were sterile, to name a few. How far down the family tree it will go is still unknown.”
But not all the decades-long ailments suffered by the men and women who were on the ground in Vietnam were caused by Agent Orange – as Mary Williams of Ahwatukee can attest.
A Gold Star Wife who was the point-person in organizing the Ahwatukee event, Williams lost her husband to Hepatitis C.
Veterans groups have contended that Hepatitis C was caused by the military’s use of dirty syringes on a “jet gun” to administer mass inoculations to soldiers shipping out to Vietnam.
They have been fighting for years with the federal government, seeking recognition of this responsibility to cover treatment.
Though the Defense Department reported no evidence of cross-contamination from the jet guns, it stopped using them in 1997 – when the World Health Organization stopped them in global vaccine programs. At a 2005 Food and Drug Administration hearing, it was estimated the Defense Department vaccinated more than 20 million military personnel with jet guns in the 30 years or so they were used.
Mike Williams, Mary’s husband of 35-years, was a military advisor in Vietnam from 1965-68. They had been married only six months before he shipped off, missing the birth of their first son and not seeing him till he was a year old.
Advisors helped South Vietnamese villagers prepare to defend themselves and aided them in civilian projects aimed at winning their loyalty and staving off the influence of the Viet Cong.
It wasn’t until 23 years after his tour ended that he started to get sick, she said. She said she and her husband waged a long battle, and the VA finally awarded him 100 percent disability for his condition. He died in 2000, before he could get a liver transplant.
Mary said she had worked for six months putting together the luncheon, not only as a tribute to her late husband but to all who, like Mike, gave so much to their country.
And even in her exhaustion from making sure all her arrangements were executed flawlessly, she could appreciate what Sandra Stewart, another Gold Star Wife, told the crowd:
“Grieving never gets better. It gets easier as time goes by, but it never gets better.”
