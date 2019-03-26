DiCiccio hails Council vote to terminate 2nd light rail spur

City Councilman Sal DiCiccio hailed the successful derailment last week of another planned spur of light rail.
The 5-3 vote to terminate funding for the line along Camelback Road effectively leaves only one remaining light rail controversy that will be resolved either in court next month or in a public vote in August.
“Another piece of my plan to stop light rail expansion and use that money to fund road repairs throughout our city was approved,” DiCiccio posted on social media following the vote.
In October, council terminated a planned spur to Paradise Valley Mall, voting to shift any city money for the project to road repairs.
With last week‘s vote, another $153 million can now be diverted to roadwork, said Sam Stone, chief of staff for DiCiccio.
DiCiccio said that while last week’s vote “gets us another step closer to having the infrastructure our city deserves, we still need another $1.25 billion to bring our roads up to par. Fortunately, voters will have a chance to do just that this summer.”
He was referring to the special election slated for August on the Building a Better Phoenix Initiative that would halt further work on a spur into South Phoenix – a project that has sharply divided that community as well as City Council.
Although the city verified enough signatures for the initiative to qualify for the ballot, a builders group is attempting to stop that election. Its lawsuit is scheduled to come up in state Superior Court next month.
The Arizona chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America has charged that the petition used to get the measure on the ballot left out important details and was therefore misleading.
A victory for the South Phoenix light rail opponents “would complete the rest of my plan by stopping all light rail expansion and directing that money to repair all of our roads and infrastructure, as well as improve bus service,” DiCiccio said.
The vote last week comes at a time when Phoenix officials are gearing up for talks about the 2019-20 operating budget.
Ahwatukee residents can voice their wishes and concerns for that spending plan during a hearing at 8 a.m. April 2 at Pecos Community Center, 17010 S. 48th St.
Council members and staff from the City Manager’s Office, Budget and Research Department, and other city departments will be available to answer questions.
“This public discussion is among the reasons the city’s budget so closely matches the community’s highest priorities each fiscal year,” DiCiccio said.
The proposed budget can be examined at phoenix.gov/budget.
The Camelback line was dubbed “the train to nowhere” because the original plan to extend it into Glendale died when that city nixed it.
Former city council members Peggy Neely and Michael Johnson asked council to kill the Camelback spur, arguing that without Glendale, it was useless.
City money for the Camelback project comes from the $31.5 billion, 35-year transportation plan funded by a sales tax increase that voters approved in 2015.
DiCiccio has been arguing that the city’s infrastructure warrants far more expenditures than the light rail system. A city study said 3,227 miles are already in fair, poor or very poor condition. Bringing all of the streets up to par would cost $1.6 billion.
