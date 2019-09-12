Mayor Kate Gallego is making her first public appearance in Ahwatukee last week since winning the mayoral race.
The Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce is hosting her appearance at 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at the Ahwatukee Events Center, 4700 E. Warner Road. It is free and open to the public. Reserve a seat at ahwatukeechamber.com
Gallego has been asked by the Chamber to address specific issues affecting Ahwatukee, including the impact on the community of the recent vote that continues light rail construction in South Phoenix and the lack of consistent police enforcement on speeding motorists.
The audience will be able to submit written questions to the Chamber’s panel, led by Public Policy Committee Chairman Nick Knight.
Gallego is not expected to start speaking until 6:45 p.m., when she will have a 15-minute period of preparation followed by a half-hour question-and-answer session.
She also is expected to meet informally after that with the audience and the session is scheduled to end at 8 p.m.
