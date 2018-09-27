Kyrene school officials are encouraged by the early public reception to a new app that helps needy children.
Kyrene is the first district in Arizona to adopt Purposity, a nationwide effort to connect generous community members with specific needs for specific children.
“Our Kyrene students and families have needs far beyond the classroom, so we are reaching into our community to meet those needs with a new tool called Purposity,” the district said in a recent release.
People can sign up as members of the Purposity community. Then, once a week, they receive a text message with a list of Kyrene student needs identified by staff.
“With a couple of taps, members can fill those needs and know that any donation or contribution will go directly to the student,” the district said.
District officials said Kyrene set a record with Purposity for initial membership enrollment. “Within 48 hours of introducing the tool to our community, more than 500 people had signed up to give,” according to a district release.
Kyrene’s first list of 41 student needs was filled in just 40 minutes.
A few needs included new shoes, clothing, bedding and bath towels.
“The generosity of the Kyrene community never fails to amaze me, but the speed at which our community answered this call was truly awe-inspiring,” said Kyrene Superintendent Jan Vesely. “To be successful in school, we need to ensure our students’ needs are met at home.”
To sign up, go to purposity.com and enter a mobile phone number.
