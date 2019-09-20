It took longer and cost more than he had anticipated but Sean Michael Diana finally opened his Amici Trilingual Montessori school last week.
Virtually days before its scheduled opening in August, a city water main break sent gallons of water gushing into his newly remodeled school at 1244 E. Chandler Blvd. in Ahwatukee.
“The flood significantly affected our business and we lost parents due to the delayed opening,” said Diana, whose Beibei Amigos Montessori has been operating for a decade in north Phoenix.
Moreover, he had to assign some of his teachers to babysit at parent-clients’ homes, since they had made plans to send their children to the school while they went to work and couldn’t find a new school to accommodate their children.
Now he has the school up and running, Diana said, “We hope that parents will come by for a tour and meet the teachers and see our beautiful Montessori classrooms.”
“We have low-class sizes,” he said.
The school also teaches children in English, Mandarin and Spanish immersion classes so that “parents can give their children an advantage by learning the three most spoken languages in the world while learning the Montessori curriculum.”
The school serves children from a month old to 6 years.
“We will also be providing Mommy and Me Mandarin and Spanish classes, yoga, ballet and beginning coding for children 4 years old and older,” he said.
The pipe broke behind the school around 9 a.m. Aug. 15 and forced him to rip out a floor.
Moreover, he also had to wait for state and city inspectors to re-inspect the school, further delaying the opening.
Although the city sent him a claim, Diana is still totaling the damages. Along with the physical damage, “there’s teacher wages and parents’ tuition,” Diana said last month.
Nor do the students just get exposed to those languages in school.
“Our students take trips to China and Mexico each year, and my oldest student, he is now in seventh grade, spends a few weeks in China each year with a host family,” he said.
Diana’s career in education is diverse — and international. He moved to Phoenix from Chicago in 2002 but has lived in Spain, Costa Rica and the United Arab Emirates.
He interrupted his doctoral studies in bilingual education at Arizona State University to serve as Head of Faculty in the United Arab Emirates, supervising English teachers from around the world.
A faculty member at Grand Canyon University’s College of Education, where he teaches aspiring teachers, he started BeiBei Amigos when his son was born.
“I started to think about, what can I give to my son and other children to be successful in the future? What skills will they need to be competitive in the 21st century? I decided on the three most spoken languages in the world,” he explained.
Information: 480-300-5585, amicimontessori.com or info@amicimontessori.org.
