Hale Theatre hawking ‘Newsies’ this month

You don’t have to read all about it this month at the Hale Theatre, but rather watch a musical based on the kids who used to yell that request on city streets just before the 20th century began.
Through June 29, the Gilbert theater will be presenting “Newsies,” the 1992 Broadway hit based on the 1899 New York City newsboys’ strike.
The story revolves around a newsboy named Jack Kelly who organizes a strike against the owner, Joseph Pulitzer, after he raises the price of newspapers that the boys hawk to make a living.
With the help of a young reporter, the strike spreads.
Directed and choreographed by Cambrian James, with musical direction by Elizabeth Spencer, the Hale production promises “rousing songs and iconic, high energy, dance numbers,” a theater spokeswoman said.
Kade Bailey stars as Jack Kelly, Kaitlyn Russell plays Katherine Plumber and Joey Morrison plays the greedy newspaper owner.
“Newsies: is produced by David and Corrin Dietlein.
Performance times are 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Matinees are 3 p.m. Saturdays and some Fridays.
Tickets are $40 for adults and $22 for kids 5-17 and are available at HaleTheatreArizona.com, 480-497-1181 or 50 West Page Ave., Gilbert. Simply click on the Information tab and choose Directions and Parking from the pull down menu.
