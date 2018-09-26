‘Human Calculator’ wants local kids to join 1st counting bee
By PAUL MARYNIAK, AFN Executive Editor
Scott Flansburg is strictly by the numbers.
But then, what would you expect from someone who makes his living and has attained an international reputation as “The Human Calculator”?
He holds a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for his speed at mental calculation, teaches and extols the beauty of math and is a media personality who is much courted by meeting and convention planners for his entertaining – yet astonishing – numerical agility.
A best-selling author, he’s also the host of a show carrying his nickname on The History Channel International.
Now, Flansburg has embarked on a new mission. He’s sowing the seeds for the math equivalent of the age-old spelling bee for students, including those in Kyrene and Tempe Union schools.
Naturally, it’s called the Counting Bee, what he envisions as an annual fast-paced competition to find the fastest human counters in every age group, from 5 and even younger to 18.
“I’m on a mission to reach every kid on planet earth,” he said.
And he aims to make Mesa the birthplace of it all. “To launch this new contest and have the first one here is very sentimental to me,” said Flansburg, who moved to Mesa in 1988 after a tour of duty in the Air Force.
He has enlisted the support of Mesa Public Schools, the Arizona Association of Teachers of Math, the Arizona Technology Council and its foundation, the Mesa Chamber of Commerce and Mesa Community College to hold a statewide counting bee Nov. 8 at MCC.
Next year, he plans a national counting bee and by 2020, an international competition to identify the world’s best “mathletes.”
Schools have until Oct. 4 to sign up, and so far, he said, the reaction has been enthusiastic.
Partly that’s because a counting bee would teach kids the value of knowing how to handle numbers in their head instead of turning to a calculator or a computer.
Besides, he said, math has a beauty and a power that kids today need to be successful adults.
“There’s two parts about mental math: it’s beautiful art, but secondly, it wires your brain for logic. No other language in the world allows for the opportunity to create order. This counting bee aims to help kids transcend this fear of numbers that has become rampant. It’s become almost socially acceptable to be bad at numbers, and that’s not good,” he said.
“The computer today is almost like a crutch,” he added. “When you have a calculator, it’s hard to inspire them.”
The way the bee will work is this way: A successive series of numbers will define each round of the competition: first round, 3; second round, 4 and so forth. Then, each contestant will be given a randomly selected number of one or more digits and will have 15 seconds to count as high as he or she can by the number of the round.
For example, a contestant assigned the number 123 in round three would have to start counting at 123 by 5 – 128, 133, etc.
Those contestants who botch the count when their 15 seconds is up will be eliminated, and the survivors would proceed to the next round until one boy or girl is left standing in each age category.
Flansburg is assembling prizes for the winners but is hesitant to say what they are.
Besides, prizes aren’t the point – inspiration is.
“I hope to inspire schools to have more mental math athletics,” he explained.
When it comes to math athletics, Flansburg, 55, is in a rarified circle of champions.
A math teacher for 30 years, he solves equations at superhuman speed and competes every four years in an international competition that he started, called Memoriad. It showcases feats of memory, mental calculation and speed reading. 162 people from 27 countries will compete in Las Vegas this week.
He’s been in the Guiness Book of World Records for more than 20 years, having landed there initially by correctly adding a randomly selected two-digit number – 38 – to itself 36 times in 15 seconds.
He said he benefits from an oversize Brodmann area 44, a portion of the brain located next to the left temple that doctors believe is associated with ability to understand and use numbers. Flansburg’s is nearly five times larger than that of the average person.
“Cube roots are easy,” he said when asked about his mental capacity. “But I focus on the mental math that most people should be able to do in everyday life.”
Flansburg discovered his talent, which scientists estimate belongs to less than a dozen people worldwide, in fourth grade when he was 9 and outperformed his algebra teacher. But unlike most geniuses of his caliber, Flansburg dropped out of high school at age 18 to join the Air Force, after which he got into his lifelong passion: teaching kids to love math.
And that’s the whole purpose behind his new campaign.
“I hope this begins a numeracy campaign and gives parents a chance to get back into the equation,” he said. “Numbers are the most powerful language in the universe and the most feared, and I want to take the fear out of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.