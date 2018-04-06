The city is ready to open 16 new pickleball courts at Pecos Park and fans of the popular game can get a sneak preview.
A tour of the new outdoor complex will be held at 10 a.m. April 13.
The grand opening of the courts is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 21 and will include city Councilman Sal DiCiccio and members of the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department along with refreshments and some giveaways.
Steve Manolis of Ahwatukee, Central Arizona ambassador for the USA Pickleball Association and a pickleball instructor for both Phoenix and Chandler, said members of the association also will be on hand.
He said as many as 400 pickleball players have signaled that they might attend.
A mixed-double round-robin tournament will be held after the opening ceremony and players interested in participating should email Elizabeth.a.forte@phoenix.gov.
