Ahwatukee Boy Scout Will Richmond earns Eagle rank

Another Ahwatukee Boy Scout has earned his Eagle rank.
Will Richmond of Boy Scout Troop 16 celebrated his achievement earlier this month at an Eagle Court of Honor.
His Eagle service project took place at his church, Bridgeway Community Church, and consisted of fixing the church’s water run-off problem and creating a patio and fire pit space.
Will had the support of many in raising over $6,000 for the project, and over 50 volunteers assisted Will providing almost 300 service hours to complete the project.
“The Ahwatukee native is a Desert Vista High School sophomore and has been involved both in his church and the community for years and was eager to give back, but this project has been a long time coming,” a spokeswoman said.
Will began his trail to Eagle in 2009 as a Cub Scout in Pack 78 for a year and then moved to Pack 478. As a Cub Scout, he earned the Webelo’s Super Achiever Award as well as the Arrow of Light award, the highest award you can earn as a Cub Scout. In 2014, he became a member of Boy Scout Troop 16.
Will has earned 57 merit badges and calls his aviation badge his favorite.
He has served in scouts as a den chief, troop guide and chaplain’s aide. He also attended a National Youth Leadership Training for the benefit of himself and the troop.
Will has earned the Den Chief Service award, the United Methodist Church’s Good Samaritan Award, the Religious Emblem, the Salt River District Family of the Year Award and, most recently, the Gila River District Lemuel Siddon’s Award for scouting with enthusiasm, dedication and honor.
Will also attended the Philmont Scout Ranch for his high-adventure trip, hiking 83 miles over 12 days.
Eagle Scout rank is the pinnacle of Scouting and is the highest and most prestigious award a scout can earn.
Scout Troop 16 is chartered by the Desert Foothills United Methodist Church in Ahwatukee and has produced 38 Eagle Scouts since the start of the troop in 1997. For more information about the troop: aztroop16.com
