Editor’s note: Ahwatukee cycling enthusiasts Andy Lenartz and Matt Jolly have a fundamental disagreement when it comes to the joys of cycling. One says road bikes are the best vehicle and the other sides with mountain bikes. They asked to present point-counterpoint arguments on the issue. Readers can weigh in and we’ll publish their thoughts in a later edition. Send your emails to pmaryniak@ahwatukee.com.
Cycling, in its purest aesthetic form, is expressed through two activities: going fast and climbing. To do either of these well, you need a road bike.
Going fast can be done in two ways: bombing hills and cornering at speed. In Ahwatukee, the best hill for bombing is on Chandler Boulevard just east of Desert Foothills Parkway.
At the top is the Lamb of God Lutheran Church, set against boulders, and to the west the suburbs give way to desert stretching to the Sierra Estrellas.
Some people coast down hills, but those people are wrong. I run out of gears by the time I’m halfway down. I tuck myself in, imagining the wind enveloping me. I’m immersed in the moment; The road beneath me and the landscape to my left and right are blurred by speed to a liquid energy.
It’s not tempting fate – it’s surrendering to it.
Cornering at speed is a different form of perfection. For this experience, the local cyclist can head out to the western end of Chandler, where Chandler becomes Shaughnessy and Shaughnessy becomes 35th Avenue.
The descent rewards you for the short tough climb up the hill. Coming down, there are three turns at speed – a sharp left, a wide sweeping right and another sharper left at the bottom just as the grade flattens out.
You have to brake a little on the first left, but it’s that sweeping right turn I live for, getting low over the bike and leaning deeply into the turn. I imagine flying is like this – a bodily engagement with gravity and something like a liberation from it.
To get to the top of any hill, you have to climb there. The suffering of the long climb is the quintessential cycling experience. A couple times a month, I’ll ride up South Mountain, past those red radio towers that wink down at us at night.
Even now, I’m always astonished when I get to the top and look down to see the city and suburbs beneath me like model streets and toy houses. The pleasure in the long climb is the meditation – a settling in and turning the pedals, balancing the breath and the heart against the effort burning in the legs.
My friend, Andy Lenartz, doesn’t have a road bike. So, I ride my mountain bike with him. I like his company and I get some exercise.
I’ll admit that my heart rate is usually pegged for longer stretches when I’m on the mountain bike – a testament to the physical requirements of that sport.
But the big gears, the top speed, the gravitational energy of the sweeping banked turn – these can’t be had on the lumbering mountain bike.
As for climbing, a lot of mountain bikes are geared for it, but you need those smaller gears to heft all that weight up the hill. The whole experience is slower and with more machine between yourself and the road. For the purest cycling experience, you’re going to need a road bike.
