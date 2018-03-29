The state’s education sales tax – which supports teacher salaries – is not going away.
With more than enough votes, the state House and Senate agreed last week to extend for another 20 years the 0.6-cent sales tax first approved by voters in 2000. Without that action, the levy would self-destruct on June 30, 2021, taking with it the more than $670 million a year it now raises.
Gov. Doug Ducey signed it Monday – a few hours before a federal judge ruled as unconstitutional his use of state trust funds to settle a lawsuit over the state’s chronic underfunding of public education.
Six representatives and four senators, all Republicans, refused to go along.
Rep. Eddie Farnsworth, R-Gilbert, who runs several charter schools, said he’s not against funding education. And Farnsworth said he has no opposition to keeping the current levy in place.
But Farnsworth said he opposes how it’s divided up, pointing out that just $384 million of what’s collected is specifically earmarked for teacher salaries. He said if that’s the top priority, then it’s time to revisit who else gets a claim on those dollars.
That list includes $72 million for universities, $18 million for community colleges – and even $25 million for low-income taxpayers, defined as individuals earning $12,500 or less, or $25,000 for couples.
Rep. Doug Coleman, R-Apache Junction, who helped craft what was approved, said this was the only way to get the votes to continue the tax and assure that schools won’t lose hundreds of millions of dollars in 2021.
Dana Naimark, president of the Children’s Action Alliance, said a constitutional provision protecting voter-approved measure has prevented lawmakers from altering the current formula approved in 2000 for dividing up the $667 million now being collected each year.
This extension, however, lacks such constitutional protections because it was approved by lawmakers.
Naimark cited statements by Senate President Steve Yarbrough, R-Chandler, who said one of the benefits of having the extension enacted by lawmakers is that they now can “tinker’’ with the formula as needed. She said that could allow lawmakers to siphon off dollars for things like vouchers for private and parochial schools.
“We think it’s important that parents and teachers and students understand how vulnerable this is,’’ she said. Naimark said her organization and other school advocates support the legislatively approved extension but “are counting on our elected leaders to protect this going forward.’’
Yarbrough acknowledged he wants lawmakers to revisit the formula before the new levy kicks in in 2021.
But he said that simply recognizes, as Farnsworth said, there may be some need for tweaking what was in the original.
He said some of the individual allocations within the law, citing in particular $8 million earmarked for school safety and “character education.’’
The bill puts $64 million more into teacher salaries as that amount will no longer be needed for debt service on new school buildings.
But Rep. Reginald Bolding, D-Laveen, sniffed at the contention that shows the state is doing more to improve teacher pay which, depending on whose numbers are considered, are at or near the bottom nationally.
He said that change translates into just an $18 a week pay hike – and not until 2021.
Raising the tax to a full cent was proposed by Diane Douglas, the state school superintendent. She figures bringing the levy up to a full penny that would raise an additional $400 million a year, enough to give every teacher an 11 percent raise and still have $100 million left over for capital needs.
Others also believe more money is needed.
Jim Swanson, chief executive of Kitchell Corp., told Capitol Media Services he remains convinced that the state’s K-12 school system needs far more than what the tax generates.
He and other business leaders are looking at doubling that 0.6-cent figure – or more – with the prime goal of raising teacher salaries.
