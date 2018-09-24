Ahwatukee social media has been lit up lately with seemingly one post after another alerting the community to another car crash.
The posts have become so frequent that Bill Mager, an administrator for Ahwatukee 411, was posting a message stating “days since last vehicle accident in Ahwatukee.” Usually, the answer was 0.
Many of the accidents seem to have occurred around 48th Street’s intersections at Ray Road and Chandler Boulevard, and many people who are posting on social media blame speed and motorists’ attempts to beat signals that are about to change to red.
Phoenix Police spokesman Sgt. Vincent Young said that while the department has seen a 10 percent increase in accidents during the first eight months of this year as compared to the same time period last year, it may not be as bad as it seems.
“More frequent social media conversations seem to augment a perception of collisions increasing beyond what the numbers support,” he said in response to questions from AFN.
“Regardless, we will continue to respond to traffic related complaints from the area, as in all areas of Phoenix,” he said, adding that he did not have data on the number of collisions that have occurred and referred AFN to the department’s records division.
Asked whether police have considered any special crackdown on speeding in Ahwatukee, Young said a program in the first week of September resulted in 21 stops — 11 ending in speeding tickets and four in tickets for other infractions.
“The City’s Pedestrian Collision Task Force is approaching it from four angles: evaluation, engineering, education and enforcement,” Young told AFN.
“Phoenix Police has an active role in evaluation, education and enforcement,” he added. “This model is useful in all areas of Phoenix as an approach to reducing collisions and is being adopted in the Ahwatukee community, as well.”
Two people died in separate accidents in Ahwatukee last month. A 70-year-old man who has not yet been identified by police died while crossing Ray Road, while the other accident claimed the life of a passenger in a vehicle that collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Ray Road and Chandler Boulevard. The latter is under investigation, and possible criminal charges are pending.
Speeding has been a frequent complaint in Ahwatukee, especially along 48th Street.
Some residents complained about the motorists along almost the entire stretch of 48th Street at a PD Tukee Talks session with South Mountain Precinct officers.
Residents concerned about traffic enforcement have a chance next week to tell Phoenix Police Chief Jeri L. Williams personally.
She is the special guest at the last PD Tukee Talks session of the year at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at the Ahwatukee Recreation Center, 5001 E. Cheyenne Drive, Ahwatukee.
Tukee Talks gives residents a chance to meet with law enforcement officials and discuss crime trends and other public safety issues.
Phoenix Police will continue efforts to reduce speed and the number of collisions through these traffic contacts. We encourage everyone in the Ahwatukee community to get involved with us. One easy way to communicate with the South Mountain Precinct CAO is through Nextdoor.com. Speed complaints can still be made over the phone by calling (602) 534-SPEED.
